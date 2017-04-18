AMD announces affordable graphics card successor to the RX400, the upcoming RX500

Last year AMD introduced its affordable PC RX400 series of graphics cards, making high-end, typically expensive virtual reality a little more accessible. Now, roughly a year later, AMD is introducing that line’s successor, the Radeon RX500 series.
The card isn’t dramatically different from its predecessor, but it does include a performance bump thanks to boosting clock speeds, all without impacting the card’s price.
The top of the line card is the RX580 1257Mhz base speed with a boost speed of 1340Mhz, up from 1120Mhz base and 1255 MHz boost in the RX 480. The RX570 on the other hand, features 1168Mhz base and a 1266Mhz boost, an increase from 926Mhz and 1206Mhz in the RX470. Finally, the RX560 hits 1175Mhz base and 1275Mhz boost speed, up from 1090Mhz and 1200Mhz on the RX460.
U.S. prices for each new card include $229 USD for the RX580 with 8GB of RAM, $199 for the RX580 for 4GB, $169 for the RX570 with 4GB and $99 for the RX560 with 2GB. All of these prices are in U.S. dollars as AMD still hasn’t release Canadian pricing.
Comments