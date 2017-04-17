News
PREVIOUS

The Samsung Galaxy S6’s Nougat update has been removed from Telus’ software update list

Apr 17, 2017

4:27 PM EDT

2 comments

samsung galaxy s6

After delaying the Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Nougat update earlier this month, Telus has now removed the Samsung Galaxy S6 entirely from its software update list altogether. The carrier gave no specific or reasoning or statement.

Originally, the update was set for April 10th. Once that time came, however, the carrier changed its software update schedule to state that the S6 was coming in ‘late April 2017.’ Now the update is seemingly being pushed off indefinitely.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to confirm if and when Samsung users can expect the update in the future.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Mar 1, 2017

10:55 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 is now end-of-life at Bell and Virgin

News

Mar 2, 2016

7:00 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB, 128GB reaches ‘End of Life’ status at Bell

News

May 5, 2016

10:03 AM EDT

Rogers offering free LG G5, Galaxy S6 or Nexus 6P with purchase of G5 on a Share Everything plan

News

Apr 13, 2017

1:32 PM EDT

Telus offers $500 bill credit to GTA customers switching from Rogers and Fido

Comments

  • RagnarokNCC

    Bummer. My fiancée could care less, but I was eager to see what Nougat could do for her S6.

    • EddieWinslow

      I am actually in the exact same boat. Hoping the s6 would fix battery woes for my fiances phone as well.