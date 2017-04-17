The Samsung Galaxy S6’s Nougat update has been removed from Telus’ software update list

After delaying the Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Nougat update earlier this month, Telus has now removed the Samsung Galaxy S6 entirely from its software update list altogether. The carrier gave no specific or reasoning or statement.
Originally, the update was set for April 10th. Once that time came, however, the carrier changed its software update schedule to state that the S6 was coming in ‘late April 2017.’ Now the update is seemingly being pushed off indefinitely.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to confirm if and when Samsung users can expect the update in the future.
Source: Telus
