Moto Z2 Force leak shows inclusion of headphone jack

Leaks of Lenovo’s new Motorola Z series devices have begun emerging, with the latest Moto Z2 Force render from reputable tipster OnLeaks and Android Authority showing the inclusion of the previously omitted headphone jack.
Debuted in June 2016, both the original Moto Z and Moto Z Force ditched the headphone jack in a move towards the wireless future, while the Moto Z Play retained the handy 3.5mm jack. Subsequently, Apple also left behind the headphone jack with the iPhone 7, sparking controversy by forcing its large user base to adopt the so-called ‘dongle life.’
The leak may signal a return to the headphone jack for all three Z devices this year — if, indeed, there are three different Z handsets launching in 2017. It’s also possible that the Moto Z Force absorbs the Moto Z Play, combining into a single mid-range version of the Moto Z2 flagship.
The Moto Z Force is a thicker, shatterproof version of the Moto Z and was exclusive to U.S. carrier Verizon, but according to eminent mobile tipster Evan Blass, other carriers will get the chance to stock the handset this year — which may mean it arrives in Canada this year.
The video also backs-up previously leaked images, such as a dual-camera setup, modular pins and a larger oblong fingerprint sensor.
Source: Android Authority
Via: CNET
