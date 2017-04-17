New renders of low-end Moto C and Moto C Plus appear online

Fresh on the heels of Evan Blass leaking the Moto C and C Plus, Android Authority and OnLeaks have released new renders of the upcoming low-end Motorola devices.
According to the original leak, the Moto C Plus features a five-inch 1280 x 720 display, quad-core MediaTek chipset, 16 GB of storage and 4,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the C, says Blass, will come with a lower resolution display, smaller battery and, depending on the model, 3G or LTE connectivity.
The new renders, meanwhile, reveal both devices will come with a headphone jack and micro USB port, located at the top of the device, for connectivity. The renders also show a speaker above the ‘Moto’ logo on the front of the device, as well as the fact that the Moto C Plus features a slight camera bump.
Both models appear to have removable back panels, which Android Authority says suggests the Moto C and C Plus will support Moto Mods. However, it seems more likely the two phones will have user-replaceable batteries instead.
Both the Moto C and C Plus will come in four different colours — gold, red, black and silver. While there is still no word on whether Motorola will release the two devices in Canada, if the Moto C and Moto Plus do come to Canada, it’s likely they’ll come with an affordable price tag.
Source: Android Authority
