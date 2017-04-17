The HTC U is an innovative device hidden inside of a boring frame

For a phone that’s supposed to be one of the more innovative mobile devices to come out this year, the HTC U (codename: Ocean), looks completely unassuming.
On Saturday morning, mobile tipster Evan Blass leaked new pictures of the upcoming device, seen below. Alas, there’s not much to see here; we don’t get a good look at the HTC U’s marquee feature: a touch sensitive side frame that allows for a variety of customizable UI interactions.
The good news is that we’ll likely get a better look at the U sometime soon. According to Blass, HTC will officially unveil the HTC U sometime later this month and release the device in May.
The HTC U will reportedly feature a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 screen, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB of expandable storage, 16- and 12-megapixel cameras as well as Android 7.1.
What do you think of HTC’s new phone? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: VentureBeat
Comments