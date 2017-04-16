Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell upgrading ‘some’ Quebec and Ontario Fibe internet subscribers to 300Mbps for free [Read here]
- Joe Natale officially joining Rogers as president and CEO on April 19th [Read here]
- Rogers and Fido customers are experiencing issues with sending texts and receiving duplicates [Read here]
- Fido updates home internet packages following expansion of Virgin internet options [Read here]
- BlackBerry awarded $815 million in arbitration from Qualcomm [Read here]
- Rogers follows Bell and Telus in ending 7GB and 10GB Quebec promo plans [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile has 1,086,185 subscribers [Read here]
- Alek Krstajic is stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile [Read here]
- Toronto Police say distracted driving related charges are up 37 percent in 2017 [Read here]
- Here are all the Nintendo Switch games hitting the console this summer [Read here]
- IDC Canada analyst forecasts half a million new wireless subscriptions in 2017 [Read here]
- Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June [Read here]
