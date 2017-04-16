Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News
Freedom Mobile Bear

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Bell upgrading ‘some’ Quebec and Ontario Fibe internet subscribers to 300Mbps for free [Read here]
  • Joe Natale officially joining Rogers as president and CEO on April 19th [Read here]
  • Rogers and Fido customers are experiencing issues with sending texts and receiving duplicates [Read here]
  • Fido updates home internet packages following expansion of Virgin internet options [Read here]
  • BlackBerry awarded $815 million in arbitration from Qualcomm [Read here]
  • Rogers follows Bell and Telus in ending 7GB and 10GB Quebec promo plans [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile has 1,086,185 subscribers [Read here]
  • Alek Krstajic is stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile [Read here]
  • Toronto Police say distracted driving related charges are up 37 percent in 2017 [Read here]
  • Here are all the Nintendo Switch games hitting the console this summer [Read here]
  • IDC Canada analyst forecasts half a million new wireless subscriptions in 2017 [Read here]
  • Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June [Read here]

