SyrupCast
SyrupCast Ep. 116: Is the Nintendo Switch worth buying?

Apr 14, 2017

11:13 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch Podcast

This week the SyrupCast is ‘Switch-ing’ it up and bringing you a special video game focused episode.

After having a couple of weeks to play with the Nintendo SwitchMobileSyrup senior editors Igor Bonifacic and Patrick O’Rourke, as well TechCrunch transportation and automotive reporter Darrell Etherington and Financial Post reporter Josh McConnell, sit down to discuss their initial impressions of the console.

The squad talks about The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and looks at the system’s future release line-up, which as of right now, still looks pretty sparse.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to let us know what you think of this week’s episode.

Hosts: Patrick O'Rourke, Darrell Etherington, Rose Behar and Patrick O'Rourke

Total runtime: 34:46

Note: This podcast was recorded prior to the announcement of new summer game releases and a Joy-con battery pack accessory. 

Comments