Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus in April

Each month, Sony and Microsoft release free games for their respective consoles.
This month free games available via PlayStation Plus include great games like Lover’s in a Dangerous Space Time and Drawn to Death. Microsoft uses a slightly different strategy when compared to Sony and releases free games twice a month.
This means that Ryse: Son of Rome and Darksiders are available now, but that The Walking Dead Season 2 and Assassin’s Creed Revelations will arrive on April 16th.
PS4, PS3, PS Vita
Lover’s in a Dangerous Space Time
Toronto-developed Lover’s in a Dangerous Space Time, originally released back in September 15th 2015, is a game better played with friends. It allows for one to four players and is a strategic action/shooter that requires cooperation. This 2D, retro-inspired title is also one of the cutest games I’ve played in some time.
With ‘lovers’ trying to fight against the anti-love in the galaxy, this game will slowly melt your heart. You can also play solo, but gaming with the CPU isn’t as fun since you can’t yell, “Shields! Get on shields!”
Drawn to Death
Drawn to Death, is a new third-person shooter game that yells and swears at you quite often. Drawn to Death, developed by David Jaffe’s studio, The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency, and SIE San Diego Studio, features a hand-drawn art style.
The premise of the game is that it takes place in a teenagers notebook while they’re bored in class. This game features six different characters to select from, each with different abilities and skins. Drawn to death had me on the edge of my seat until I actually started playing it. I felt abilities were mapped to weird buttons and that the game felt a bit clunky.
The PlayStation Via and PlayStation 3 also have a few games landing for free this month. Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom, and Alien Rage — Extended Edition for PS3, while 10 Second Ninja and Curses ‘n Chaos are free for the PS Vita and cross-buy compatible with the PS4.
Xbox One
Ryse: Son of Rome
Ryse: Son of Rome for Xbox One was a sleek looking game when the Xbox One launched, but it’s been almost four years since then and the title has unfortunately not aged well. Ryse’s combat is still engaging, but quickly becomes repetitive because it seems like there are fewer than eight enemy types in the game, coupled with repetitive bosses.
It’s also incredibly short, coming in at somewhere between just five or six hours of gameplay.
Darksiders
Darksiders is free for Xbox One Gold members this month and the game runs as smooth as it did when it was originally released for the Xbox 360 back in 2010.
If you’re new to Darksiders, the series is a action-oriented, role-playing game that shares a lot of similarities with the God of War franchise, but also is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda franchise. If this combo sounds interesting, give Darksiders a try. However, if you’re not a fan older titles, don’t bother.
Telltale Games: The Walking Dead Season 2
Telltale Games: The Walking Dead Season 2 is an interactive drama adventure game based on the comic book series that shares its name. The decisions you make play heavily in this title, resulting in a story that’s different for each player.
The decisions made in Telltale Games: Walking Dead Season One DLC 400 Days also alter the title, however you don’t have to play either the first season or its DLC to enjoy what Season 2 offers. It’s important to point out that The Walking Dead Season 2 won’t be available until April 16th.
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
Assassin’s Creed Revelations, an action adventure game developed by Ubisoft Montreal, is a direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. In the game, players take control of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, an assassin from the 1500s.
When it was first released, Revelations was well-received by critics and fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, though the game has not aged well.
Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Darksiders are both available to download for free on the Xbox 360.
