The HTC One X10 has already debuted in Russia, features 4,000mAh battery

After a leak on April 12th by prominent tipster Evan Blass, the HTC One X10 has launched in Russia, revealing a 4,000mAh battery.
The handset, a follow-up to the One X9 revealed in 2015, has a 5.5-inch 1080p display and MediaTek Helio P10 chipset backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Underlying those specs is a 4,000mAh battery, which the company promises will provide up to two days of battery life — though considering the fact that its moderately-sized display and mid-range chipset should sip juice slowly, that may be an underestimate for most users.
It’s still unclear when this handset will hit other geographic locations, whether it will make it to Canada (its predecessor did not) or how much it will be priced when it does, but its specs put it in the high end of mid-range territory.
HTC stated earlier this year that it was withdrawing from the competitive low-end market in an attempt to return to profitability with just mid-range and high-end devices. The company is also planning to pare back the amount of smartphones it releases this year from 11 or 12 to six or seven.
Source: HTC
Via: 9to5Google
