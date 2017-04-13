Swap faces using Instagram’s new selfie sticker feature

It seems that almost every week Instagram is launching a new ‘Stories’ feature that’s strikingly similar to functionality found in Snapchat.
Instagram has recently added three new features to stories, two of which will be available in Canada, with the third location-based feature hopefully making its way here soon.
Selfie Sticker is Instagram’s newest addition to Stories. The feature allows users to capture their face, or any other object in their photo or video and replicate it repeatedly. Just imagine, you take a photo of you and three other friends, but realize that your face was the most photogenic, so you want to copy your face and place it on everyone else. Well, now you can do that. To accomplish this, tap the smiley face, press the sticker with a camera icon and follow the steps to capture your sticker selfie.
The second new Stories feature is pinning. If you’ve used Snapchat before, you’ll be familiar with its functionality. The pinning feature allows users to attach a sticker to an object in a video and have it motion track that particular object. To use this new feature, pick your sticker then tap and hold the sticker on the area in your video where you want to pin to, then let go. The sticker will now track that object within your video.
The last thing set be added today is geostickers in four new cities. Chicago, London, Madrid, and Tokyo will be joining New York, Indonesia and Jakarta, as locations in which you can use Instagram Story location-based stickers. When MobileSyrup asked Instagram whether this feature would be coming to Canada or not, the company’s response is as follows:
“Unfortunately, nothing to share yet regarding a Canadian release.”
Instagram’s new features are rolling out to users today via a server side update, though it may take a few hours or more for it to appear on your device. The image sharing social media platform also recently revealed that over 200 million people use Stories every day.
