Kazuo Hirai, president of Sony confirms company is working on new VR experiences

Mobile World Congress showcased a number of impressive smartphones this year, including the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. However, even with its 4K HDR display and Xperia Actions, the XZ faces stiff competition from Samsung’s S8 and LG’s G6 this year.
The president of the Japanese gaming and entertainment company, Kazuo Hirai isn’t all too concerned, as he says his company’s focus has shifted towards virtual reality (VR), according to a recent interview with Financial Review.
In the interview he explains there is always going to be a device that allows people to communicate with one another and that every 10 years there is some sort of “paradigm shift” in the tech industry. Hirai explains that to be on top of the next jump or next step in communication, Sony has to stay relevant in the smartphone industry. He also seems to understand Sony is likely not going to come out on top in the smartphone industry any time soon in terms of sales.
Sony president admits that he doesn’t know exactly what the next step is, but that the company is working in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Even though Hirai doesn’t know where communication is going, he believes VR will be around for the next 10 years as a way to interact with different media.
Hirai says, Sony will utilize VR for movies, televisions, gaming and business technology and that it already has an advantage in the VR market with the PlayStation VR.
“Once we’re able to establish VR as a great entertainment platform, first with game content, then the potential for other non-game content is obviously there. The fact that for ours, all you need is the PS4 and the PlayStation VR is a massive advantage for us, because we already have such a big install base,” sasid Hirai.
Hirai adds that Sony Music and Sony Pictures, as well as its other divisions that develop camera technology, are working with VR.
