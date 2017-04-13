News
Rogers starts shipping Samsung Galaxy S8 customer pre-orders

Apr 13, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

Rogers has started shipping Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders to the customers.

While April 21st is the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S8, many carriers have stated that pre-order customers will see the device as early as April 17th — and it looks like Rogers is on track to hit that date exactly.

One MobileSyrup reader sent in an email received from Rogers stating that his black S8+ would soon arrive at his store location, potentially beating the 17th date, though it’s unlikely the store will process the devices previous to the 17th.

Many shops, including the Samsung Experience Stores, already have stock of the S8s, but are not yet selling the device.

Thanks for the tip Bryan!

Comments

  • Lawrence CH Lee

    i’m with Fido and it’s already at the kiosk at kingsway, edmonton :'( but i can’t get until the 17th

  • outburst

    I received a similar message from Bell this morning.

  • Sevael

    Multiple carriers (including Rogers) started shipping out the phones on Tuesday. Lots of reports of text and email confirmations from various carriers stating that the phones were shipped.

    Then on Wednesday, people started getting calls from their local carrier outlets saying that the phones arrived in-store, but they can’t pick them up until Monday.

  • johnx

    Rogers phoned me yesterday to tell me the phone was ready to go, and stop in Monday to pick it up. Now i am super annoyed that it has to sit there, for 5 days because they won’t give them out.