Rogers starts shipping Samsung Galaxy S8 customer pre-orders

Rogers has started shipping Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders to the customers.
While April 21st is the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S8, many carriers have stated that pre-order customers will see the device as early as April 17th — and it looks like Rogers is on track to hit that date exactly.
One MobileSyrup reader sent in an email received from Rogers stating that his black S8+ would soon arrive at his store location, potentially beating the 17th date, though it’s unlikely the store will process the devices previous to the 17th.
Many shops, including the Samsung Experience Stores, already have stock of the S8s, but are not yet selling the device.
Thanks for the tip Bryan!
