Nintendo Switch in stock at Canadian EB Games retail locations in ‘limited quantities’

Apr 13, 2017

9:44 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Canadian EB Games retail locations today, according to a Tweet sent out by the video game retailer’s official Twitter account.

It’s unclear exactly how many Nintendo Switch console will be available at EB Games location, but the retailer suggests those interested check their local store for stock.

Nintendo’s new hybrid home console-portable system has been difficult to find since it launched just a few weeks ago, though the system is not as illusive as the Japanese company’s extremely popular NES Classic.

Did you find the Nintendo Switch in stock at your local EB Games location? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Twitter 

