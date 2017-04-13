News
Google to detail ‘the new Google Earth’ on April 18

Apr 13, 2017

9:56 AM EDT

2 comments

New Google Earth press event invite

Google will host an event dedicated to Earth, its satellite imaging app, on April 18th, the company announced on Wednesday via invites sent to media publications.

The search giant hasn’t said what it will reveal at the event. However, given that Google has decided to devote an entire event to the app, it’s likely the company is preparing to release a substantially updated version of the app.

Notably, the event will take place four days before Earth Day 2017.

What do you think Google will announce? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: The Next Web

