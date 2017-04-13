Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of all things Xbox, has confirmed that Project Scorpio, the company’s iterative Xbox One upgrade, will be revealed at this years E3.
“We’re excited to unveil Project Scorpio and the amazing game experiences it powers at E3 this June,” writes Spencer in a recent blog post.
Some speculated that Microsoft could have plans to reveal Scorpio’s final design and game line up at a separate event ahead of E3 in order to ensure that the company doesn’t have to share the media spotlight with its competitors, however that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Spencer previously hinted that Microsoft could have plans to show off the game ahead of E3, with some assuming that the company would reveal Scorpio at its upcoming education focused event on May 2nd.
Microsoft is set to host its E3 press conference on June 11th at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, where the company is expected to show off the system’s final design. We already know the powerful console’s final hardware specs, as well as what the developer kit version of the upcoming system is set to look like.
Source: Microsoft
Comments
Pingback: Microsoft confirms plans to unveil Project Scorpio at E3 | Daily Update()