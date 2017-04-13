HTC’s new One X10 smartphone will have a big battery

One of the main features of HTC’s upcoming One X10 smartphone will be a high capacity battery, according to a marketing image leaked by Evan Blass. “Big style meets bigger battery,” says the company in the leaked image, complete with J.J Abrams-like lens flare.
In a past leak, Blass said the One X10 would feature a 1.9Ghz octa-core MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a Full HD display. Based on the several images of the device that have leaked, it appears the One X10 will borrows design cues from the HTC 10, pictured above. Notably, it also appears HTC is bringing back its One branding after dropping it with the 10.
Earlier this year, HTC announced it plans to exit the low-end smartphone market and release fewer devices in 2017. Where past years may have seen the company push out 10 to 12 new handsets, 2017 will see it release about a half dozen new devices.
One of those half dozen devices, the HTC U Ultra, recently went on sale in Canada.
