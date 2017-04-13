Google’s WebVR platform is now compatible with Cardboard

News
Apr 13, 2017

12:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Cardboard with Google WebVR

When Google first launched WebVR, its reach was limited because the platform was only compatible with Daydream-certified smartphones.

That’s changing today with the latest update to WebVR. Now almost anyone with an Android smartphone and Cardboard headset can watch and experience virtual reality content without downloading a dedicated app. All you have to do is navigate to Google’s WebVR Experiments website, tap one of the experience and put on their Cardboard headset.

Unfortunately, iPhone Cardboard users are out of luck because Google has yet to make WebVR compatible with iOS.

If you don’t own either a Daydream View or Cardboard headset, it’s still possible to check out all of Google’s WebVR experiences as long as you have Chrome web browser installed on your computer. Of course, it won’t be quite as immersive, as you’ll have to tap or drag your finger to navigate each experience.

Via: The Verge

