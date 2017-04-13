For the millions of people who are still playing Pokémon Go, from April 13th to April 20th, ‘Eggstravaganza,’ a new Easter event, is making its way to the augmented reality Pocket Monster catching app.
The event increased the variety of Pokemon found in 2km eggs and hatching an egg now results in more Rare Candies than usual.
Throughout the event double experience points (XP) is also offered for catching Pokemon and hatching eggs. The amount of XP earned can be quadrupled with the Lucky Egg item that’s half off for the entirety of the event.
The event will run from Thursday April 13th at 4pm ET (1pm EDT) until the following Thursday at 4pm ET (1pm EDT).
Source: Pokemon Go
