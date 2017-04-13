DJI announced its latest drone on Thursday, the Phantom 4 Advance.
Designed to replace the Phantom 4, which DJI will stop selling when it releases the Advance on April 30th, the new drone incorporates many of the features found on the $1,499 USD (approximately $1,999 CAD) Phantom 4 Pro. To start, it features an updated camera with a 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor that’s capable of capturing 40K video at 60 frames per second. It also adds support for 128GB microSD cards, an estimated 30 minutes of flight time and support for five of DJI’s automatic flight modes — Draw, ActiveTrack, Tap Fly, Gesture and Tripod.
One feature that didn’t make the jump from the Phantom 4 Pro is four-sided obstacle avoidance; the Phantom Advanced only includes forward-facing obstacle avoidance.
DJI plans to sell a ‘Plus’ version of the Phantom 4 Advance that ships with a remote control that has a built-in 5.5-inch screen (with the less expensive Advanced model, users plug their smartphone into the controller to see where they’re flying). According to the company, the screen on that comes with the Advance+ controller is twice as bright as the display found on most smartphones and mobile devices.
In the U.S. and on the company’s website, DJI will sell the Phantom 4 Advance and Phantom 4 Advance+ for $1,349 and $1,649 USD, respectively.
Source: DJI
Comments
Pingback: DJI’s new Phantom 4 Advance drone shoots 4K video at 60fps | Daily Update()