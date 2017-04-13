CanCon Podcast Ep. 62: Why Canada will never get unlimited data plans

The RCMP has admitted it’s making use of Stingray devices to collect data from cellular phones. With non-RCMP devices identified in Montreal and Ottawa, CanCon’s ongoing privacy debate takes a turn: what happens when the cost of surveillance technology (or the ease of accessing what’s been collected) outstrips rigid legal procedure?
The CanCon podcast has spent much of 2017 evaluating some of tech’s most high-profile CEOs. This week is no different. A recent opinion piece penned in the New York Times refers to the rash of “C.E.-bro” culture, and the CanCon team wonders if something similar applies to high-profile women CEOs before the conversation turns into a reflection on how to develop as a leader.
Speaking of leadership, the Ontario government is looking for a modernisation of its practices through a new fellowship program with Code for Canada. Can embedding digital disruptors into the halls of government lead to any measurable impact?
Tune in as CanCon’s podcast crew – Erin Bury, Managing Director of 88 Creative, Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup Senior Editor, Jessica Galang, BetaKit News Editor, and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor in Chief – plays a round of Good CEO, Bad CEO and struggles to identify what CRTC stands for.
CanCon Podcast Episode 62 (04/10/17)
The Canadian cellular struggle is real
Canadian carriers should offer unlimited data: Toronto City Council to CRTC
RCMP reveals use of cellphone tracking ISMI catcher devices
Good CEO, Bad CEO
Jerks and the Startups they ruin
Feminist Hypocrisy Is The New Trend In Startup Narratives
Oculus Co-founder and Rift creator Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook
Tesla is now worth more than Ford after delivering a record number of cars for the quarter
A government hackathon
Code for Canada wants tech and government to build better public services together
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “The Sting” by Nick Diamonds
