Bell upgrading ‘some’ Quebec and Ontario Fibe internet subscribers to 300Mbps for free

A number of MobileSyrup readers reached out to us earlier this week stating that they received emails from Bell indicating that their Fibe internet connections have been upgraded to 300Mbps for free.
While it’s still unclear exactly what tier of Fibe internet is required to qualify for the upgrade, we’ve been able to confirm with Bell that “some” subscribers in Ontario and Quebec are getting faster internet free of charge.
@MobileSyrup @Bell just upgraded everyone to 300mbps pic.twitter.com/HvOrRijLQI
— Marc Palumbo (@MarcPalumboFC) April 12, 2017
“We are providing some Bell Fibe internet customers in Ontario and Quebec the opportunity to enjoy even faster speeds on Bell’s fibre network. Customers will be able to download photos, music and TV shows faster than ever before and use more devices online at the same time,” reads a statement sent to MobileSyrup from Bell.
The carrier also says that this speed shift is permanent and will happen automatically.
“Note, this permanent upgrade is free and does not require any action by customers unless they want to change their internet speed,” says the statement.
Do you live in Ontario or Quebec and has your Fibe internet connection been upgraded to 300mbps? Let us know in the comments section.
