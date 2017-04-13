News
Bell upgrading 'some' Quebec and Ontario Fibe internet subscribers to 300Mbps for free

Apr 13, 2017

10:20 AM EDT

7 comments

Bell office - Bell speed upgrade

A number of MobileSyrup readers reached out to us earlier this week stating that they received emails from Bell indicating that their Fibe internet connections have been upgraded to 300Mbps for free.

While it’s still unclear exactly what tier of Fibe internet is required to qualify for the upgrade, we’ve been able to confirm with Bell that “some” subscribers in Ontario and Quebec are getting faster internet free of charge.

“We are providing some Bell Fibe internet customers in Ontario and Quebec the opportunity to enjoy even faster speeds on Bell’s fibre network. Customers will be able to download photos, music and TV shows faster than ever before and use more devices online at the same time,” reads a statement sent to MobileSyrup from Bell.

The carrier also says that this speed shift is permanent and will happen automatically.

“Note, this permanent upgrade is free and does not require any action by customers unless they want to change their internet speed,” says the statement.

Do you live in Ontario or Quebec and has your Fibe internet connection been upgraded to 300mbps? Let us know in the comments section.

Comments

  • Lexcyn

    Wouldn’t touch Bell with the length of a telephone pole.

    • Doigt DuPeuple

      I wouldn’t go back to Vidéotron if they gave me a year at 50%off…

  • matt mulvihill

    I got this email two days ago. I called Bell Customer Service and they had no idea at all what I was talking about. Glad to see it actually reported and that it’s going to happen. 300mbps will be SWEET.

  • Stas

    Only the ones who are of FTTH network evidently. Can’t get this speed on FTTN , got my message from Bell yesterday. But the 300 mbps profile was activated for almost a month already on my account.

  • fred

    yep, 323 down and 106 up here

  • Doigt DuPeuple

    Yep.. Qc … 310mbs last night.
    Said free of charge ect.. but as every Bell customer knows they have great service, unless you’re talking about billing. Their billing is the worse. They give you a discount but up their prices three months later.

    So I wonder how long until they suddenly raise the price of my 50mbs line which will affect my bill…. Nothing is free from Bell, Vidéotron, or Rodgers…

  • LeeM

    I got that email but have been getting those speeds for about a month before being notified of it.
    I get 300/50