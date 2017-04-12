UberPool now available in Brampton and Scarborough

After first launching the service in Toronto last January, Uber is opening up UberPool, its carpooling service, to commuters in southern Ontario cities Scarborough and Brampton, the company announced today.
As its name suggests, UberPool allows Uber users to share a ride with other commuters going in generally the same direction, all in the name of saving money (and the environment). On average, the service allows users to save about 30 percent per ride when compared to a solo UberX ride.
Uber is also quick to point to the environmental benefits of UberPool, noting that app users in Canada have helped save the equivalent of 500,000 kgs of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere by sharing a ride.
To promote the launch of UberPool in Brampton and Scarborough, those that commute from four specific locations — Brampton GO Station, Mount Pleasant GO Station, Scarborough GO Station and Kennedy TTC station — will only have to pay a flat $5 CAD fee to use the service.
Source: Uber
