Freedom Mobile subscriber base jumps by 33,427 in Q2 2017, totals 1,086,185 customers

At the end of its Q1 2017 results, Shaw’s wireless division, which is under the Freedom Mobile brand, saw its revenues dip by $10 million to $138 million. In addition, its earnings per consumer was $36.84, with its total subscriber base slightly increasing by 9,470 to reach 1,052,758. Today, Shaw reported its Q2 2017 results, which ended February 28th, and the company is faring much better.
According to its results, Freedom Mobile reported “significant improvements” and added 33,427 RGUs, which is revenue generating units. The total subscriber base is now 1,086,185 customers, with postpaid subscriber accounting for 714,917, which is an increase of 33,582 over the same period last year. Prepaid subs decreased by 155 to 371,268.
Shaw noted in its financial earnings that the “strong RGU results in the quarter reflect the compelling value proposition of Freedom Mobile’s offering to thousands of value-conscious Canadians.”
Shaw’s total revenue across all its business for the quarter increased by 13.3 percent from a year ago to $1.3 billion. Freedom Mobile specifically accounted for $140 million with the average revenue per unit (ARPU) at $36.44.
CEO Brad Shaw said, “The strength of our wireline service, particularly our attractive Internet offering, is reflected in our Consumer division’s improved subscriber results. When combining our Internet offer with the new BlueSky TV experience, as well as our expanding wireless offering from Freedom Mobile, we are poised to create new value for our customers. Our strong quarterly financial and operating performance shows the resolve of our employees to deliver on Shaw’s long-term key strategic initiatives and their focus on providing exceptional customer experiences.”
Freedom has been busy upgrading and expanding its LTE network. In the coming weeks, the carrier will also roll out Wi-Fi calling to customers.
