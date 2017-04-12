News
Rogers and Fido customers are experiencing issues with sending texts and receiving duplicates

Apr 12, 2017

3:06 PM EDT

Customers of Rogers and its sub-brand Fido are experiencing text message trouble due to an as-yet undiagnosed network issue.

The Twitter support accounts for Rogers and Fido both published tweets on April 11th regarding the fact that “some customers are reporting issues sending texts or receiving duplicates.”

In the tweets the carriers assure customers that the situation will be resolved shortly. This is not the first time Rogers and Fido customers have experienced texting-related issues, though the previous instance was notably more bizarre, preventing the receipt of texts with the word “Uber” in them. That issue, however, was related to filtering out the word as spam. Rogers has told MobileSyrup that this particular problem is completely unrelated.

As of the time of publication of this story, many subscribers with both Fido and Rogers from across the country are still reporting the issue.

Update 12/04/17: Rogers manager of media relations Andrew Garas told MobileSyrup: “We are aware of an issue some customers are having sending texts or receiving duplicates and appreciate their patience. We’re continuing to work on a fix and hope to have everything back to normal ASAP.”

Thanks to Nelsonius for the tip!

Comments

  • Dimitri

    It’s all over the place. It’s pretty bad. This is the response Rogers is giving the users on the forums

    ” ( last night she wrote this) RogersM wrote:

    Some customers have reported experiencing issues sending texts or receiving duplicates.
    We are actively working at resolving this problem and service will be restored as soon as possible.
    Thank you for your patience.

    We are always very greatful when you take the time to bring issues up to our attention.

    I am confident that it will be rectified shortly.
    We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause and thank you for understanding.

    RogersM

    (Then this today) Hi Community!

    As @RogersM previously mentioned we are aware of this issue and we are working towards a resolution as I type this. We will update the community when we have more information to share.

    Thank you for your patience in this matter.

    Regards,
    RogersC

  • gdigenis

    I was having the issue last Friday on my pixel. After 2 calls to tech support the rep said that the recent pixel update added voice over LTE. Going into the settings and turning that one feature off has fixed my issues.

  • Andy

    When I deposit money into my bank I receive alerts for the amount and account. Today after a deposit, I received 8 additional alerts that $1000 was deposited. Whooho, I’m rich.

  • This happens to my girlfriend all the time. I either don’t get her text or get 2 to 3 at a time.

    This is just another Rogers first and all of you are using the service wrong.

    • Andy

      Get her under control.

  • xtess3ractx

    I get the same problem, but not all the time. I have no idea what causes this.

  • When I contacted Rogers about it this afternoon, they told me it was a known Samsung software problem. Ha.

    • Nick Papasodaro

      I can guarantee it is a network issue, not software. All devices are affected.

  • Beebs

    Data only, problem solved

  • Theo

    The problem only affects Samsung and LG VoLTE devices. Turn off VoLTE and problem solved!

    • EChid

      Nope. I’m on Videotron and with a Samsung device…LTE is not on. But lots of duplicate texts.

  • Christian

    Yes yesterday I received the same message 8 Times… And sometimes it repeated a couples hours later.. Spread out.. So frustrating and I’m not even with fido or Rogers.. It was the person sending it unintentionally… She using iPhone and I have Samsung… So it’s a samsung issue?

    • traceyge

      iPhones use iMessage which is it’s own texting message system. Androids use SMS, which is having the problem.

  • Nick Papasodaro

    This issue is widespread across all devices, I manage a Rogers Store and have had multiple customers with multiple devices having the same issue. iPhone, Samsung, Blackberry are all affected, it is a network issue and not a software issue.

  • C.L. E.

    It’s been happening for a while on my wife’s Galaxy s7 with texts all over place not sending or sending double or triple…It’s getting very annoying since she has an in home business and relys a lot on SMS:( I have the S7 Edge and haven’t had many issues, once in a while texts send slowly​ or not at all but that’s rare. I’ve tried everything for her expect turning off the VoLTE …I’m going to try that until they publish the fix.

  • traceyge

    It’s been happening on all 3 of our phones for over 2 weeks now. It’s only because they have numerous complaints that they’ve finally decided to do something. Still not timeframe on the fix.