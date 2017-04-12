‘Notification’ toggle found in Google Assistant’s settings

Google has added a new ‘Notifications’ toggle to Google Assistant’s settings. If you have Google Assistant on your smartphone or Google Home (which still isn’t available in Canada), you might not have noticed the new toggle found in Google Assistant’s settings menu.
After diving into Assistant’s settings that are found by launching Google Assistant and clicking the menu button at the top left corner, then pressing the settings option, the toggle can be easily found below ‘Assistant language.’
“Receive notifications like weather updates on this device. Even if notifications are off, you’ll still hear alarms and important updates,” reads the description of the toggle.
Right now, however, the toggle seems to do nothing. Turning the toggle off doesn’t change anything, as it actually turns back on as soon as the app is closed. Also turning off Google Assistant doesn’t turn off the toggle either. Perhaps Google added this feature too early, but it allows us to speculate what Google plans to do next with Assistant.
The Notifications toggle could perhaps be used to allow Google Assistant to read weather and other Google Card notifications, a very useful switch if you’re a Google Home user.
Via: 9to5Google
