Here are all the Nintendo Switch games hitting the console this summer

During a recent Nintendo online stream presentation, the Japanese gaming giant revealed launch dates for a number of eagerly anticipated upcoming Switch games, including Arms (June 16th) and Splatoon 2 (July 21).
Nintendo also showed off games it hasn’t discussed much in the past, like multiplayer-focused title Project Mekuru for example. One thing is clear, however, the company wants Switch owners and those thinking about purchasing the console, to know that it has a relatively substantial summer line-up of games.
Below is a complete list of all the specific release dates revealed today during the Nintendo Direct, including some less clear “summer’ release window titles like Sonic Mania and Sine Mora X.
- Puyo Puyo Tetris: April 25 (with a demo out today)
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: May 11
Disgaea 5 Complete: May 23 (demo coming soon)
Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers: May 26
Arms: June 16
Splatoon 2: July 21
Fate/Estella: July 25
Sonic Mania: Summer
Sine Mora X: Summer
Project Mekuru: Summer
Namco Museum: Summer
The company also revealed that Splatoon 2, the sequel to one of the Wii U’s most underrated games, is set to feature a new four-player co-operate mode.
Along with discussing upcoming titles, Nintendo showed off a new ‘Neon Yellow” iteration of the Joy-con controllers as well as a charging accessory.
