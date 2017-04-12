During a expectedly quirky Nintendo Direct livestream today, the Japanese gaming giant announced new, bright ‘Neon Yellow’ Switch controllers, as well as a battery pack accessory for designed for the console’s Joy-cons.
Both accessories are set to launch in the U.S. on June 16th. There’s no word yet on how much the battery pack will cost, but Nintendo’s website states 3,280 Yen, putting it in the $30 USD price range (about $40 CAD).
While a charging accessory designed for the Switch’s Joy-cons will be useless for those of us that remember to charge the controllers, it could prove handy if you often forget to reattach them to the console.
We’ve reached out to Nintendo Canada for more information related to Canadian pricing and availability. We’ll update this story when we have more information.
Comments
Pingback: ‘Neon Yellow’ Nintendo Switch Joy-con and battery pack announced | Daily Update()