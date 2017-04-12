Leak of reported Moto Z handset shows dual-lens camera

News
An image showing what is reportedly the Moto Z2 Force has emerged on leak platform Slashleaks, revealing a dual-lens setup on the rear of the device, pins for the attachment of snap-on modular accessories and a larger oblong fingerprint sensor than its predecessor.

This is similar to a recent leak posted on Google Plus and confirmed by hellomotoHK, which comprised images of a reported Moto X 2017. Unlike the leak posted on Slashleaks, that device had a full-metal back, prominent antenna lines and no pins for connecting Mods, but it shared the dual-lens setup in a round camera bump — which could mean various iterations of design, or a focus on a new dual-camera setup on multiple future Moto devices.

The original Moto Z Force is a thicker, shatterproof version of the Moto Z flagship unveiled in June 2016, which never arrived in Canada — though its unclear whether that may change in the future. In the leaked image, the device appears thinner than in its previous iteration.

Considering it’s been almost a year since the original Moto Z series was debuted, it likely won’t be long until consumers get confirmation on the device’s final design and camera setup.

Source: Slashleaks

Via: The Verge

