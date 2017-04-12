iTunes is now offering Oscar-winning La La Land in exclusive early release

One of the movies with the most Oscar wins of 2016, La La Land, is now available to Canadians through an early exclusive release on iTunes.
The film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is set to hit most platforms on April 25th, but is currently available on iTunes for $19.99 CAD in HD or $17.99 CAD in SD. The digital download additionally comes with iTunes Extras, including an interview with writer/director Damien Chazelle, art and customer galleries.
Apple’s strategy of gaining early access to movies was first reported on in December 2016, with Bloomberg stating that anonymous sources revealed the tech giant was speaking to various Hollywood studios to create those partnerships.
La La Land’s early exclusive release through iTunes may signal that consumers can expect to see more special early content coming to the platform in the future.
Source: iTunes
