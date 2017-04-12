Dropbox on Android adds document scanning

On Tuesday, Dropbox issued two major software updates to its suite of cloud-based apps.
On Android, the main Dropbox app now supports document scanning. The feature allows users to use their smartphone’s camera to photograph a document and add it to their Dropbox cloud account. Users can also crop and rotate scans to ensure they’re perfect, as well as scan multiple documents and save them as one file.
The feature arrived on iOS last year. According to Dropbox, it’s one of the most popular features in Dropbox with iOS users.
Meanwhile, with Paper, the company’s recently launched collaborative workspace app, Dropbox has added support for offline editing. The feature is available on both Android and iOS starting today, though PC and Mac users will have to wait before it makes its way to personal computers.
In addition, the app now supports 20 additional languages, including Japanese, Russian and German.
Dropbox launched Paper earlier this year as part of a renewed push toward capturing business customers.
Download Dropbox and Dropbox Paper from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
Source: Dropbox
