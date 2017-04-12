News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry awarded $815 million in arbitration from Qualcomm

Apr 12, 2017

10:33 AM EDT

3 comments

Qualcomm

BlackBerry announced that it has been awarded $814,868,350 USD in royalties following legal arbitration with processor manufacturer Qualcomm. The Canadian-based company states that it overpaid the chip maker ranging between the years of 2010 to 2015.

Qualcomm will issue an additional award after the two companies complete a follow-up hearing on May 30th focused on discussing attorney fees and interest related charges. According to The Verge, Qualcomm is, as expected, not happy with the decision, however, the company has no choice as the decision is binding and cannot be challenged.

The original arbitration was held in San Diego, California and went from February 27th to March 3rd.

Qualcomm and BlackBerry struck an agreement last April to enter arbitration as the latter company aimed to dispute that it overpaid royalties. BlackBerry argues a maximum amount of royalties to be paid to Qualcomm was not set at the time. Qualcomm, however, disputes that BlackBerry’s payments were non-refundable.

“BlackBerry and Qualcomm have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued technology partners,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. “We are pleased the arbitration panel ruled in our favour and look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm in security for ASICs and solutions for the automotive industry.”

BlackBerry’s stocks have skyrocketed since the announcement, rising 18.6 percent or 1.91 CAD, hitting a current price of $12.15. Qualcomm is also engaged in a legal dispute with Apple surrounding licensing fees.

Source: BlackBerry

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2017

12:40 PM EDT

Qualcomm countersues Apple in dispute over licensing fees

News

Mar 14, 2017

3:26 PM EDT

5G standards body expecting deployments as early as 2019

Business

Apr 4, 2017

12:18 PM EDT

BlackBerry’s financial troubles are behind the company, says RBC analyst

Business

Apr 3, 2017

9:02 AM EDT

Canadian Privacy Commissioner voices concerns with connected and automated vehicles

Comments

  • Rev0lver

    Wow. Over a billion Canadian! That’s a nice bit of cash!

  • Techguru86

    Good, Qualcomm has been known to be a crap company for a long time,they have produced decent processors but have done quite the opposite

  • 2112

    More acquisitions are now possible to solidify BlackBerry’s leadership in Software security,
    LG, Nokia and Blackberry need to hit Apple hard for its tech stealing iPhone