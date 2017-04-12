News
Bell and Virgin offering $300 and $400 trade-in credits for the LG G6

Apr 12, 2017

1:47 PM EDT

bell lg g6 trade-in credit

Bell and its sub-brand Virgin are both offering some hefty trade-in credits for the LG G6.

Bell’s trade-in credit for LG’s brand-new flagship with its 16:9 ratio screen is $300 CAD minimum and Virgin’s is a whopping $400, according to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup. The documents from Bell state the deal is available to customers who are upgrading or activating a two-year Premium or Premium Plus plan, while on Virgin users need to upgrade or activate on a two-year Platinum or Platinum Light plan to receive the $400 bonus.

Generally, trade-in bonuses used to incentivize the purchase of new phones tops out at $200, which is the current offer from Telus for a trade-up to the LG G6.

The Virgin documents further specify that the trade-in phone must have a minimum base value of $1, be in working condition and be one of the following devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S4
  • Samsung Galaxy S5
  • Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
  • Apple iPhone 5C, 5S and SE
  • Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus
  • Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus
  • LG G3
  • LG G4
  • LG G5
  • Google Pixel, Pixel XL
  • HTC One M8
  • HTC One M9
  • HTC 10
  • BlackBerry Priv
  • BlackBerry Passport
  • BlackBerry Classic
  • Sony Xperia Z3
  • Sony Xperia Z5, Z5 Premium
  • Sony Xperia X Performance
  • Sony Xperia XA
  • Motorola Moto X Play
  • Motorola Moto Z

MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers to confirm its trade-in credit offer for the device, which launched in Canada on April 7th.

