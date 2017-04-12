Bell and Virgin offering $300 and $400 trade-in credits for the LG G6

Bell and its sub-brand Virgin are both offering some hefty trade-in credits for the LG G6.
Bell’s trade-in credit for LG’s brand-new flagship with its 16:9 ratio screen is $300 CAD minimum and Virgin’s is a whopping $400, according to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup. The documents from Bell state the deal is available to customers who are upgrading or activating a two-year Premium or Premium Plus plan, while on Virgin users need to upgrade or activate on a two-year Platinum or Platinum Light plan to receive the $400 bonus.
Generally, trade-in bonuses used to incentivize the purchase of new phones tops out at $200, which is the current offer from Telus for a trade-up to the LG G6.
The Virgin documents further specify that the trade-in phone must have a minimum base value of $1, be in working condition and be one of the following devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
- Apple iPhone 5C, 5S and SE
- Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus
- LG G3
- LG G4
- LG G5
- Google Pixel, Pixel XL
- HTC One M8
- HTC One M9
- HTC 10
- BlackBerry Priv
- BlackBerry Passport
- BlackBerry Classic
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z5, Z5 Premium
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia XA
- Motorola Moto X Play
- Motorola Moto Z
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers to confirm its trade-in credit offer for the device, which launched in Canada on April 7th.
