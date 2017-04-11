News
Telus delays Samsung Galaxy S6 Nougat update to late April

Apr 11, 2017

6:38 PM EDT

Just a quick FYI to anyone waiting to get Android Nougat on their Telus Galaxy S6, S6 edge or S6 edge+ smartphone: Telus is delaying its Android Nougat update for those Samsung Galaxy S6 series devices until late April 2017.

Telus originally planned to release the update on April 10th, however, its upgrade schedule has now been updated to inform users they’ll have to wait until later in the month to get Nougat. The carrier didn’t provide any specific reasoning for the delay.

Like most carriers, Telus warns “all dates are approximate and subject to change.” In this case, it turned out to be true.

Source: Telus

Comments

  • canucks4life

    Better late than never I suppose…

  • EddieWinslow

    Exactly why I had to stop using Samsung devices. As nice and sleek as they are. The software updating on them is terrible since the carrier has control.

    • Dimitri

      How is this Samsung’s fault? Carriers are in control of the updates for most Android devices they sell. The only ones they do not are the iPhone devices.

    • hunkyleepickle

      oneplus devices are not beholden to carriers.

    • AMB_07

      And yet they still manage to suck at supporting their devices. Unless said device came out a couple of months ago.

    • Dimitri

      That’s all. Their support is useless anyways. Go read what Android Authority has posted about it as well and so many others. One plus is a good device but support isn’t there

    • thereasoner

      Pixel phones are not affected by carriers either. They get updates direct from Google for both the OS and securty patches.

    • Jonah Emery

      Samsung updates their flagships once a year every spring. No different than iPhone every September.

    • EddieWinslow

      I just like having my pixel. Updates are not carrier locked, nor delayed by Samsung them selves. To each their own. I’m not patient enough to wait.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I used to be like this, and loved the updates on my Nexus 4 and 5. But honestly, Android has gotten to the point where it doesn’t really matter anymore. Not many features are being added as the OS has matured. I have 7.0 on my G5, and don’t notice a difference from 6.0. Not that I’m making excuses for OEM’s or carriers, I just don’t think it matters as much to the end consumer like it did years ago.

    • EddieWinslow

      Before this phone I had a Nexus 6P. I noticed enough of a difference on both my Nexus 6P when I had it, and now on my Pixel. Battery life is a big thing, and the little features they add in, I use quite a bit. Again to each their own,

    • Garrett Cooper

      Fair enough. I’d have gotten a Pixel after Christmas when my Z5 died, had they been a reasonable price. Or even now. But they’re full price still half way through their lifecycle. Which is fine, means they’re holding their value, but if I’m signing a 2yr contract, I’ll wait for the Pixel 2 this fall. I do miss stock Android.

  • samsvoc

    And I thought Rogers was bad!

    • Scott

      neither Rogers nor Bell have even announced dates for this update to the best of my knowledge. At least Telus acknowledges that it’s coming.

  • QueBall

    Well, hope it’s a solid update and any delays are to get it right.

    Actually I’m finding the current version on my S6 Edge is actually really good. Performance and battery life got really good after the last feature update (not the security minor updates that have come from time to time but add nothing feature wise). I had big issues with battery life on the S6 when it was new but so far it’s been good after the updates to M and then a few feature and bug fixes that came a bit later.

    Normally I would update right away but I may hold off for a few weeks or more on this one as I don’t want to be stuck with a bad major update now that it’s working so well.