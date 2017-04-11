Telus delays Samsung Galaxy S6 Nougat update to late April

Just a quick FYI to anyone waiting to get Android Nougat on their Telus Galaxy S6, S6 edge or S6 edge+ smartphone: Telus is delaying its Android Nougat update for those Samsung Galaxy S6 series devices until late April 2017.
Telus originally planned to release the update on April 10th, however, its upgrade schedule has now been updated to inform users they’ll have to wait until later in the month to get Nougat. The carrier didn’t provide any specific reasoning for the delay.
Like most carriers, Telus warns “all dates are approximate and subject to change.” In this case, it turned out to be true.
Source: Telus
Comments