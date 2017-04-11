News
Rogers follows Bell and Telus in ending 7GB and 10GB Quebec promo plans

Apr 11, 2017

4:02 PM EDT

12 comments

rogers quebec data promo

After Bell and Telus halted the promotional data pricing for 7GB and 10GB contract plans launched in early March 2017 in Quebec (inspired by Videotron’s double data deal), an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup reveals that Rogers is ending its reduced 7GB and 10GB offers by the end of the day on April 11th, 2017.

The document, sent on April 11th, states that Rogers is “expiring its 7GB promo plans (and all associated versions) and the $15 sale on the 10GB plan will be coming to end after today” — so those looking to cash in on the deal with a BYOD or two-year contract activation should act fast.

Earlier this month, Bell did the same, ending its $17 CAD 7GB promotional data add-on (seen below) and replacing it with a 6GB option for $30 per month by the end of the day on April 6th. Its 10GB plan also increased from $25 to $40. Telus was the first of the Big Three to change, removing its promotional data offers in Quebec, and now providing 6GB for $30 and 10GB for $40, the same as Bell.

Comments

  • johny

    how about Ontario?

    • It’s Me

      Don’t worry, our chance for higher prices is here too.

  • Ricky Bobby

    This is nothing compared to what just happened in ON/BC/AB

    Fido/Virgin Mobile jacked up BYOD cell phone plans by an extra $10. Koodo has the “old” plans listed as a “limited time only”. They’ll surely follow because they can’t fall behind on competition.

    • It’s Me

      As the Competition Bureau stated multiple times in recent months, the big 3 work together on coordinate pricing to keep them high and going up.

      Would be nice if the CB didn’t also abdicate their only job.

    • specialk2000

      More reasons to switch to Freedom’s BYOD prices, they are almost the same as they were 2.5 years ago. $40 for 5GB, now $40 for 4GB w/LTE

      $60 used to get you 5GB and us roaming, now $59 gets you 8gb plus Canada and us roaming.

    • Don’t you still require a specific cell phone that supports Freedoms type of LTE to use it? LV 20 or something I believe?

    • specialk2000

      Yes, but now they support the LG V20, LG G6, ZTE Grand X 4, Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy S8/S8+ and any phone new release they sell in the future.

      Check the pinned post on the Freedom Mobile Reddit page, shows confirmed (by the poster but with references) upcoming devices.

  • johnx

    hmm, 2x the data and less dollars, yet it is the same network. How do they justify charging extremely higher rates for the same service on the same network? And where is the CRTC/Competition Bureau when it comes to this crap? It doesnt cost anymore to move electrons on one side of canada, than the other.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Actually they just proved (as they do time and time again) a) they price collude b) their rates are not based on any sort of “reasonable” basis… They were going to make money off the old plans but decided to just good back to gouging consumers ‘because they can’ without any blow back from government.

      Also that they can charge whatever they want in Ontario without a large 4th competitor is sickening. Sad that Bell was allowed to buy MTS, Manitoba will soon be feeling Ontarios pain.

  • KiwiBri

    Coincidence? Nope