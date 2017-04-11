News
New leak suggests OnePlus 5 will feature bezel-less QHD screen, Snapdragon 835

Apr 11, 2017

8:51 AM EDT

8 comments

OnePlus 3T

With new phones from LG and Samsung dominating the tech news cycle, we haven’t heard much from OnePlus. However, it seems that’s about to change with a new report from PCPop likely signifying the floodgates are about to open.

Taking after the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8, PCPop says the OnePlus 5 (four is considered unlucky in several East Asian cultures) will feature barely there side bezels, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset, between 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The report also notes the OP5 will feature a slim 7mm thin design with 3,000mAh battery. The latter part, if true, will mean that the OP5 will have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

OnePlus 5 render

PCPop also included some rather fanciful renders of the device, one of which you can see above.

I think it’s fair to say most of what is in this report is on the hopeful side of things. Still, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus responds to devices like the S8, especially following the success of the OnePlus 3/3T.

Via: GSM Arena

Comments

  • FlamesFan89

    Grrrrr, forget thin! Moar Battery!!!

    • Roger

      amen to that. Just increase the phone by 1mm and we can get a bigger battery.

    • Arman

      From their past history I highly doubt it gets quad HD, and probably gets bigger battery but definitely SD 835. Battery and camera are the only concerns for me. OP gets everything else right I am sure. I think everyone agrees that battery is the most important thing #oneplus

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Ahh, Chinese superstition means that we get to skip #4 and go straight to the OnePlus 5. I hope the OnePlus 5 will also makes the same leapfrog in quality, value, and support.

  • fidorulz

    All phones should have 3500 min now. I wish they would take the battery
    from the Blu Energy 2 which is 5000 and relativity small size

  • Arman

    If they get the battery right as well with those specs I would buy it. We’ll see.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    3000mAh….

    Bwahahahahagagagavadffsgdhffffffff…choke

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    I’m dubious having so little to hold onto on the front of the phone. But sexy looking if true.