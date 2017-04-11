The Nintendo Switch is in stock at The Source right now [Update]

The Switch, Nintendo’s frequently illusive console, is currently in stock on Canadian retailer The Source’s website.
If you’re interested in picking up the home console-portable hybrid system, you’ll likely need to move fast. Just like in previous instances where the system has been in stock at Canadian retailers, we expect the Switch to sell out in a matter of minutes.
The Nintendo Switch is priced at $399.99 at The Source.
Update – June 21 – 12:14pm: Canadians, The Source now has Nintendo Switch stock available online. Check it out here.
