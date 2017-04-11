News
The Nintendo Switch is in stock at The Source right now [Update]

Apr 11, 2017

12:17 PM EDT

7 comments

Nintendo Switch

The Switch, Nintendo’s frequently illusive console, is currently in stock on Canadian retailer The Source’s website.

If you’re interested in picking up the home console-portable hybrid system, you’ll likely need to move fast. Just like in previous instances where the system has been in stock at Canadian retailers, we expect the Switch to sell out in a matter of minutes.

The Nintendo Switch is priced at $399.99 at The Source.

Update – June 21 – 12:14pm: Canadians, The Source now has Nintendo Switch stock available online. Check it out here.

Comments

  • DonkEkong

    Elusive. An elusive console is like the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild; you know that it’s there, but you’re not quite sure how to obtain it. An illusive console is like the Triforce in Breath of the Wild; it was never there to begin with!

    • Sean-Paul

      Lol and if you aren’t worthy it kills you. Damn Master Sword

  • Pingback: Microsoft officially drops support for Windows Vista today | Newze()

  • I want to play Zelda but I don’t want a switch, I am at a loss

    • LeTricolore

      Get a Wii U?

  • p_lindsay

    Not even a switch could get me to set foot in Radio Shack.

  • Mos Zhang

    It is no longer available when you try to proceed to checkout