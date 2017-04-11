News
Gift $5 and get $5 back with Starbucks iMessage integration

Apr 11, 2017

6:21 PM EDT

2 comments

Starbucks iMessage

Starbucks has announced a promotion that allows iMessage users to give $5 CAD gift cards to their friends in return for a $5 gift card.

This promotion will run while supplies last up until April 23rd, according to Starbucks’ website.

An iOS 10 update introduced last fall allows third party apps to be integrated into iMessages. In order to be be eligible, users need an Apple Pay account and Starbucks iMessage App, which is available to iOS 10 and above users.

To check out further details on the promotion follow this link.

