News
Apple launches new ‘Made in Toronto-Waterloo’ App Store section as part of Canada 150

Apr 6, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

8 comments

Toronto-Waterloo App Store

As part of its special Canada 150 App Store section, Apple has launched a new ‘Made in Toronto-Waterloo’ section of its digital app storefront, highlighting apps developed in the Toronto and Waterloo area.

Notable apps include Snowman’s Alto’s Adventure, AgileBits’ 1Password, Bitstrips’ Bitmoji, DrinkBox Studios’ Severed and Flipp Corporation’s Flipp app.

Apple launched its Canada 150 section of the app store in late March, highlight apps made in different provinces across the country, particularly Vancouver. This new Toronto-Waterloo section is an extension of that area of the App Store.

With App Store becoming increasingly crowded, it’s great to see Apple finding a way to highlight innovative, worthy Canadian-developed apps and video games.

