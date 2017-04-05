Samsung Galaxy S8 has the best smartphone display ever, says DisplayMate

Even before the phone’s official launch, DisplayMate has dubbed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ features the best smartphone display ever released. Through the various tests DisplayMate conducts, the phone’s 2960 x 1440 pixel 570 ppi screen received an A+, DisplayMate’s highest rating yet.
DisplayMate covered a variety of topics when analyzing the S8’s display, including its screen power, colours, viewing angle and how reflective it is. In all of these categories, the S8 received “Very Good” or “Excellent” results.
According to DisplayMate’s testing, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s near 3K display has a record peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a full 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut that is commonly found in 4K televisions. The Galaxy S8 and it’s infinity display is also the first smartphone to be certified by the UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium.
The S8 also supports four screen modes, and has three standard colour gamuts with an high absolute colour accuracy, according to DisplayMate’s “extensive” lab testing. It’s worth noting, however, that LG’s G6 is compatible with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
DisplayMate’s testing also show the Samsung Galaxy S8’s display is an improvement over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S7. The S8 features a higher screen brightness, improved absolute colour accuracy, better viewing angles, enhanced image processing, a stronger Gorilla Glass 5 display, an enhanced Always On Display and a variety of other features.
Sources: DisplayMate Via: SamMobile
