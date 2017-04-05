News
Samsung Galaxy S8 has the best smartphone display ever, says DisplayMate

Apr 5, 2017

11:25 AM EDT

12 comments

Galaxy S8 on stand playing a video

Even before the phone’s official launch, DisplayMate has dubbed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ features the best smartphone display ever released. Through the various tests DisplayMate conducts, the phone’s 2960 x 1440 pixel 570 ppi screen received an A+, DisplayMate’s highest rating yet.

DisplayMate covered a variety of topics when analyzing the S8’s display, including its screen power, colours, viewing angle and how reflective it is. In all of these categories, the S8 received “Very Good” or “Excellent” results.

According to DisplayMate’s testing, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s near 3K display has a record peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a full 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut that is commonly found in 4K televisions. The Galaxy S8 and it’s infinity display is also the first smartphone to be certified by the UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium.

The S8 also supports four screen modes, and has three standard colour gamuts with an high absolute colour accuracy, according to DisplayMate’s “extensive” lab testing. It’s worth noting, however, that LG’s G6 is compatible with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

DisplayMate’s testing also show the Samsung Galaxy S8’s display is an improvement over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S7. The S8 features a higher screen brightness, improved absolute colour accuracy, better viewing angles, enhanced image processing, a stronger Gorilla Glass 5 display, an enhanced Always On Display and a variety of other features.

Sources: DisplayMate Via: SamMobile

Comments

  • Kitty Burgers

    That’s what “Display Mate” says, but what about a real comparison? Furthermore, I think we’ve come to the point in these types of high-end phones where most of them are comparable. I can’t imagine it being better than the high-end display of the LG G6.

    • fred

      LG LCDs are good but they are behind Samsung’s OLED.

  • Raj Singh

    As a spectator, it will be interesting to see how Apple markets their Samsung displays, considering that Samsung displays are considered the best in the world.

  • Fshumayrqan

    S8+ falls short in battery test against iphone 7+.

    • Bal0n

      Give me a link please 🙂 Cuz Last time I checked Iphone 7+ dies when the S7 Edge is at about 30-40%? S8+ Will possibly slightly less, + wait for some updates and itll get even better so stop being an Apple funboy

    • thereasoner

      I did see a story referencing a battery tests that had the iPhone last about an hour longer. That said, all these test are done differently so who knows how they came to that conclusion especially since the S8+ isn’t out.

      That and we should consider the fact that the iPhone is running a low tech LCD screen at 5.5″ while the S8+ has a much larger and crisp AMOLED at 6.2″ so of course Samsungs screen will draw more power.

  • SepNemati

    Is that the same case for the 8+? I’m thinking of getting that one instead

    • Dimitri

      They both use the same display.. Just the pixels are a bit less.

  • Brad Fortin

    Well done, Samsung.

    Do they use the same technology in their other products, like tablets, watches, TVs, etc?

    • Sighmonsez

      You know the answer to that question so why are you asking?

    • Brad Fortin

      So… no?

  • icyhotonmynuts

    Oops, I guess DisplayMate didn’t hear about Sony’s actual 4k display on the XZ Premium. 3840 x 2160 pixels (~807 ppi pixel density), for those curious.

    I’m not a Sony fanboy, but don’t give the title of “best smartphone display ever” to someone if you don’t look at all the competition.