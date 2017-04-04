News
Samsung discusses the design details of the Galaxy S8 and S8+

Apr 4, 2017

11:23 AM EDT

17 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 Design

Samsung has discussed the thought process behind many of its design decisions regarding Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. In a new post in the Samsung Newsroom, the company’s internal blog, the South Korean manufacturer discusses aspects of the phone like its materials, various colours, its heavily touted ‘Infinity Display’ and Bixby, its new virtual assistant.

The Newsroom post first looks at the “oneness” of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung claims to have gotten rid of anything that felt ‘needlessly mechanic’ on its devices so it was able to focus purely on design.

Hardware design

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung feels the S8’s ‘Infinity Display’ is the best way to immerse the user in the device. The company also says the space the home button usually occupies is better for screen real estate, and that the device’s 18.5:9 screen aspect ratio improves the content viewing experience of the phone.

In the newsroom post Samsung also says the curvature and the rounded edges of the S8 create a comfortable feeling in the user’s hand. “The subtle curvature of the devices’ front, back, and middle convene at each of the edges to form a perfect symmetry, thereby virtually eliminating the bezel,” writes Samsung. The company also says the glass material’s glossy finish was used to make the phone stand out. Samsung says the hidden rear camera (meaning a camera without a camera bump,) creates a sense of unity that goes with the fluidity of the S8’s design.

Samsung’s Design Interface

Samsung Galaxy S8

In the post Samsung mentions the flowing wallpapers used with the S8 and S8+ interact well with the device’s infinity display. The company explains how the wallpapers are visible throughout the users whole interaction with the device. Samsung tells us why they’ve changed the icons on their devices from what we’re used to and says its part of a design concept called ‘Light & Line,’ which, “cuts a part of the visual line so that real life shadows and light are mimicked.”

The Newsroom post also gives more information about Bixby. Samsung explains how its Bixby combines touch and voice commands, allowing users to switch on the fly while using its voice activated assistant. Bixby is also a constantly evolving interface and Samsung claims the longer the user interacts with it, the more it becomes ‘an essential confidant’ in our lives.

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby will also display Google Now-like cards related to time-based events, such as when you’re coming home from work or going to work. Bixby also interacts with the camera and gallery, allowing S8 and S8+ users to press the Bixby Vision icon while using the camera or looking at an image in their gallery, resulting in the assistant searching for information about whatever it’s currently looking at.

Source: Samsung Newsroom

Comments

  • Sean-Paul

    Still debating if i should get this….Put a preorder up for an upgrade….but still not convinced. I really like my S7 Edge…I should probably go by a Rogers store and check it out.

    • BB71

      The odd placement of the fingerprint reader is what gets me.. I would always be smudging the camera glass.

    • thereasoner

      Turn your hand over and look. Eventually you will get used to it and looking won’t be necessary.

  • MoYeung

    How come no one talks about AMOLED screen burn-in problem? That’s why i am sticking with Sony Xperia.

    • Jaden Drysdale

      what burn in problem? I see hundreds of phone come through our shop, one of the most popular devices we see is the Samsung SIII and I have never seen a display issue. I myself have heavily used my Note 4 since its launch and have no issues. Compare this to the very common clouding and white spotting we see on the iphone 4-5s LCD regularly.

    • thereasoner

      Because its BS nonsense?

    • Dimitri

      Is there any actually proof of this or is it all BS?. I haven’t seen anything like that with all the AMOLED screens on the device I have owned or used.

    • samsvoc

      U don’t keep your devices long enough to see any screen issues, I don’t either for that matter.

    • Dimitri

      That is true but for the couple of months I do tend to keep the devices, i never seen this issue.

    • demigod79

      The burn-in issue is real. It happened with my old Galaxy S2 and it also happened with my current Galaxy S6 (and I imagine it’ll happen with my future Galaxy S8+). Not a major issue by any stretch but it’s definitely noticeable on a white screen.

  • Brad Fortin

    So, all the people who were critical of Apple’s use of the term “Retina” display will be equally critical of Samsung’s use of the term “Infinity” display, right? Surely there won’t be a double-standard when it comes to criticism of marketing terms, right?

  • demigod79

    I got some hands-on time with a S8 and S8+ a couple of days ago in a Samsung store and they were pretty nice. I was afraid they would be too big compared to my current phone but even the S8+ didn’t feel overly large – I did a side-by-side comparison with my S6 and although the screen was taller it didn’t seem to be that much wider (I think the reduced bezels help make the phone smaller than it would otherwise be for the screen size). Felt pretty good when I gripped it although the fingerprint scanner location will take some getting used to. I would say that it’s a solid upgrade for anyone with a GS6 or older.

    • samsvoc

      Would you say, the S8+ is easy to hold, grib without a case? I like my phones​ naked but with a curved screen, it would make sense to get a slim case.

    • demigod79

      I would say so. I held it in my hand without a case and it felt pretty good. It’s not awkward to hold like some phablets and the curved screen presented no problems. I don’t know how fragile it is though (glass is not the strongest material) so I would get a case for it, but I tend to be the paranoid kind – can never be too careful.

  • JBR

    Looks like a nice phone, well designed and an actual design departure for Samsung. The fingerprint sensor on the back, honestly is much ado about nothing. I have the LGG4 and at first, the power button being on the back was weird, but I got use to it very quickly without smudging my camera. The only concern that I really would have with this new generation of Samsung phones is Bixby. Sounds like their assistant is always listening. I mean, referring to it as an “essential confidant”? That is some creepy speak right there. I would want to be sure that there’s a choice to shut Bixby down entirely before I went and grabbed this phone.

  • Ronald

    The S8 looks excellent but so does the XZ Premium…Ah decisions decisions

