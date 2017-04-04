Rogers starts rolling out VoLTE update to Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones

Rogers has started to roll out the latest update intended for Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices on its network. The update includes the latest monthly Android security update and support for VoLTE.
Short for Voice over Long Term Evolution, VoLTE is a next generation wireless communication standard that greatly improves call quality and connection time.
Other smartphones that support VoLTE on Rogers include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Note 5, LG G4 and LG G3 Vigour.
If the update hasn’t been pushed to your device already, pull the Android notification shade, tap the setting menu cog icon and tap ‘System Updates’ to manually update your device.
Source: Rogers
Comments