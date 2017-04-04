News
Rogers starts rolling out VoLTE update to Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones

Apr 4, 2017

4:09 PM EDT

9 comments

Google's Pixel smartphone now has VoLTE on Rogers

Rogers has started to roll out the latest update intended for Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices on its network. The update includes the latest monthly Android security update and support for VoLTE.

Short for Voice over Long Term Evolution, VoLTE is a next generation wireless communication standard that greatly improves call quality and connection time.

Other smartphones that support VoLTE on Rogers include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Note 5, LG G4 and LG G3 Vigour.

If the update hasn’t been pushed to your device already, pull the Android notification shade, tap the setting menu cog icon and tap ‘System Updates’ to manually update your device.

Source: Rogers

Comments

  • DonkEkong

    Hmm… if I bought my PIxel outright from Google does the update still apply? I don’t think I’ve receiced anything except yesterday’s Android 7.1.2 update.

    • Eluder

      It’s part of the same update.

    • Carpentractor

      I just checked under settings > wireless and networks > more > cellular networks and boom > ENHANCED 4G LTE MODE! That’s it, it’s there, I too was worried that we would be penalized for buying our phones outright from Google, but it’s all good. In fact, from what I understand, Rogers phones are now on the same build as the unlocked phones, but I’m not sure how all that works or if it’s true. Also, the VoLTE may require some more network tweaks before it’s really rocking, it seems to be a tough feature for them to roll out with other phones as well..

  • Eric Tang

    Many users who have already updated to 7.1.2 stated VOLTE still did not work despite enabling this feature.

    • Chris G

      Will take a bit after the update to kick in. There looks to be a way to try to force enable it. But hasn’t been proven the be a 100% working method

    • LeTricolore

      What would that method be? Curious to check it out.

  • Aaron

    How do we know if it’s working?

    • Brad Fortin

      Make a call and try to notice if it falls back to 3G (sometimes called “H+”).

    • Sean Brownridge

      If your call quality drops and you can barely hear anyone then you know it’s working…