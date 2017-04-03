News
Sense Touch grip controls rumoured for still unannounced HTC U ‘Ocean’

Apr 3, 2017

11:02 AM EDT

2 comments

HTC U Ocean leak

New information about the still unannounced HTC U Ocean has appeared online, giving us additional details about the phone’s specs, camera and Sense Touch feature.

The new version of Sense Touch allows HTC U Ocean owners to use various ‘grip’ controls with the device, according to Android Headlines. The Ocean lets users either short or long squeeze the phone, even while the device is in sleep mode with the display off. The edge sensors included in the HTC U Ocean also allow for simple one-handed gestures like launching the camera, Google Assistant, HTC Sense Companion — first seen on the HTC U Ultra — Wi-Fi Hotspot and much more.

Users can even change the sensitivity of the HTC U Ocean’s Sense Touch to three different levels as reported by Android Headlines.

The HTC U Ocean is also rumoured to feature HDR+, Smart Video Zoom, 3D Audio and a Hi-Res Recording function, made possible by four microphones included in the device, similar to the HTC U Ultra. The phablet will also reportedly include Multimedia BoomSound when headphones are in use. Also like its sibling the U Ultra, the device allegedly will not include a 3.5mm headphone port with the device instead opting for USB Type-C headphones.

The device is also tipped to feature HTC USonic when using USB Type-C headphones that analyzes your inner ear and automatically adapts the sound profile to create a better listening experience. HTC U Ocean will also reportedly feature two speakers, one to the left of the front facing camera and one on the bottom of the device.

Finally, the HTC U Ocean will reportedly feature something called HTC Sense Link. A functionality that, was featured on the HTC U Play and the Ultra. The feature allows users to download the HTC Sense Link PC client so that it’s possible to copy and paste content between the PC and the smartphone, view phone notifications and continue reading between devices.

Rumoured Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch HD display with Gorilla Glass 5
  • Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixel)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
  • RAM: 4GB or 6GB (depending on the model, may be region restricted)
  • Internal storage: 64/128 GB stoage (depending on the model)
  • Cameras: 12-megapixel rear IMX362/ 16-megapixel IMX351 front
  • Battery: 3,000 mAh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 (although hopefully not), Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2.4 GHz and 5 Ghz
  • OS: Android 7.1 Nougat with Sense UI (Sense 9)
  • Features: HTC Companion, Google Assistant, Sense Touch and Fingerprint Scanner.
  • Image credit: Android Headlines

Source: Android Headlines

Comments

  • Omar

    I thought HTC was done releasing 257 phones a year? Guess not.

  • Michael Licht

    I like this new HTC sense link, until now I how to Bluetooth or wifi transfer stuff, but a cable?

    HTC you mad scientists.