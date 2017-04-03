News
Bell says those who pre-order the Galaxy S8 will receive the phone by April 17

Apr 3, 2017

6:54 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were officially unveiled last week and will be announced available in Canada on April 21st.

However, several Canadian carriers are stating those who pre-order will be graced with early delivery. Rogers, Telus, and Quebec-based Vidéotron all noted to customers who secured their order ahead of time will receive the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 or the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ on Monday, April 17th. We have been informed that Bell will also be offering customers the same timing.

Canadian carrier pricing for the Galaxy S8 starts at $249.99 on a 2-year contract with the Galaxy S8+ starting at $319.99 on a 2-year contract.

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Wouldn’t it be better to put ” Canadian carriers start shipping pre orders on April 17th”.? Seems to me while yes the article states that, why put Bell on the title only?

  • Garrett Cooper

    Will Bell also be offering the $100 VR headset, $100 Visa gift card and 6mo free of Netflix like Rogers? I was just going to buy a used S7 off Kijiji but honestly, if Bell is also throwing in the $100 Visa GC then I’m better off just to get an S8 I think.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Anyone notice the S8 is $289 on the Bell site, yet $250 everywhere else?

  • rickb0t

    Ian, do you have a source you can provide where Bell states that preorders will be received by Apr 17? I can’t seem to find any information from Bell regarding this

