Vidéotron officially releases the LG G6

It look like the LG G6 has officially launched in Canada well ahead of its official April 7th release date.
We previously reported that Bell has started selling the flagship Android device, with Rogers and Fido going live as early as March 30th. However, over in Quebec, Videotron has informed us that the G6 is now available to purchase online and in-stores.
The LG G6 costs $199.95 CAD on contract or $999.95 on no-term. In addition, for those who purchase this 5.7-inch smartphone will receive a free LG PH3 Bluetooth speaker.
As for those that pre-ordered, Videotron said, “customers who already pre-ordered this device will receive it shortly, within a few days.”
The G6 features a 5.7-inch G6 ‘Full Vision’ 18:9 2880 x 1440 pixel 564ppi display and runs Android 7.0. Other notable specs of the G6 have an all-glass build and aluminum build with a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel sensors, with one featuring a 125-degree field of view. The phone also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 4GB RAM, powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor.
Source: Videotron
