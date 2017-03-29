News
PREVIOUS|

Vidéotron officially releases the LG G6

Mar 29, 2017

5:48 PM EDT

6 comments

videotron lg g6

It look like the LG G6 has officially launched in Canada well ahead of its official April 7th release date.

We previously reported that Bell has started selling the flagship Android device, with Rogers and Fido going live as early as March 30th. However, over in Quebec, Videotron has informed us that the G6 is now available to purchase online and in-stores.

The LG G6 costs $199.95 CAD on contract or $999.95 on no-term. In addition, for those who purchase this 5.7-inch smartphone will receive a free LG PH3 Bluetooth speaker.

As for those that pre-ordered, Videotron said, “customers who already pre-ordered this device will receive it shortly, within a few days.”

The G6 features a 5.7-inch G6 ‘Full Vision’ 18:9 2880 x 1440 pixel 564ppi display and runs Android 7.0. Other notable specs of the G6 have an all-glass build and aluminum build with a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel sensors, with one featuring a 125-degree field of view. The phone also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 4GB RAM, powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor.

Source: Videotron

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Apr 7, 2017

12:26 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 115: Feels so fly like a G6

News

Apr 4, 2017

2:47 PM EDT

LG G6 battery performance updated ahead of official Canadian launch date

News

Mar 23, 2017

7:41 AM EDT

Videotron launches a Facebook Messenger chatbot called Chillico

News

Apr 12, 2017

1:47 PM EDT

Canadian carriers offering up to $400 guaranteed trade-in value for the LG G6

Comments

  • bloodless

    Wow.
    That price is a huge mistake.
    1000.00 to buy it.

    The Samsung S8 is only 35.00 more (unlocked, too) – and has the 835 SoC, and 64GB of memory vs 821 and 32GB in the G6.

    I am not a Samsung fan – and I was rooting for LG, but at this price, LG will be too expensive for what you get – in comparison to the S8.

    Very unfortunate.

    • TP

      can’t agree more.
      I thought LG would try to play underdog with G6, raise the reputation, and slowly charging back prices more in line with Galaxy/iPhone…but I guess I was wrong.

    • Omar

      Well if you get the speaker with it, that kind of helps justify the price (I don’t know if the speaker is only with preorders or with a contract, and I don’t know if the S8/8+ will come with free stuff).

      IIRC, LG phones tend to go on sale a lot, and early after being released. The V20 was $200 off for quite a while earlier this year (from Freedom). So I expect it to go on sale shortly lol.

      But yeah, anybody not named Apple or Samsung should try competing with price because that’s about the only way they can compete with the two marketing giants.

    • southerndinner

      Plus $99 USD earphones on S8. RIP G6

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Please not that the G5 already has the upgrade to Android 7.0 available too

  • Pingback: Videotron promo offers extra 2GB on all premium plans for limited-time | Daily Update()