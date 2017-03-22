News
PREVIOUS|

Five of the biggest changes coming with Android O

Mar 22, 2017

6:58 PM EDT

32 comments

pixel - android o features

Android Nougat’s successor, Android O, has made its first foray into the public eye with the launch of its initial developer preview, and while there aren’t too many show-stopping new features, the new OS brings with it a variety of interesting additions. Here are some of the most interesting changes that Android O brings to the table.

Notification Channels enable more user control

notification channels android o features

Depending on how apps implement Android O’s new Notification Channels feature, the endless tide of notifications that crashes down on most of us could soon become a little more relenting.

The idea behind notification channels is to give users more control over what they receive. Previously, Android users could block notifications from an app, but they had to block all notifications. Notification Channels breaks them into segments so that users can select, on a more granular level, what they want to hear about.

For instance, users might be able to turn off notifications for Facebook likes but keep them on for tags and @ mentions. Additionally, a chat app might break each conversation out into a separate channel, giving the user the ability to mute some conversations but not all.

While it’s a great idea, the most important question is how well apps will take advantage of Notifications Channels to provide a better user experience. Here’s hoping social media and messaging apps lead the way with a broad range of specific channel options.

Picture-in-picture video takes mobile multi-tasking to the next level

With Android O, Google is expanding its picture-in-picture (PiP) feature from Android TV to phones and tablets. Like Notification Channels, picture-in-picture depends on developer uptake, but it generally means that users will be able to take video content from one app with them while they browse another app. The video will shrink into a floating box that overlays itself on whatever app the user is currently operating.

Google specifies that apps can put themselves into PiP mode from a paused or resumed state and that developers can specify aspect ratios and custom interactions for video controls while the video is in PiP.

Users can expect to see the strongest early example of PiP on the mobile Android operating system through Google’s own YouTube.

Settings has a simplified new look

settings app - android o features

Google has redesigned its settings app yet again with Android O, this time with a strong focus on simplicity. There is no longer any slide-out menu and the categories on the main page of the Settings app are extremely high level. There are 13 main headings (with short descriptions of what’s inside) and nothing else — apart from the search tool in the top right corner and some suggestions that appear before the headings, which can be dismissed.

Further within the Settings app, some of the categories have also received design refreshes, including Battery, shown above.

Official autofill API makes filling out forms on mobile less annoying

Filling out forms and performing other typing-heaving activities has traditionally been much less enjoyable on Android than desktop, due to the lack of mobile autofill. Google’s aiming to change that with Android O, however, by providing apps with the ability to register as a system-wide provider of autofill services.

This means that autofill services will operate much like keyboard apps, which become an integral part of the phone’s essential functions. Google, for instance, will no doubt bring its own autofill expertise to the task and offer an autofill service.

Once chosen, users can navigate to and make changes to their autofill app by heading to settings > ‘Apps & notifications’ > ‘Default apps’ > ‘Autofill app.’

UI Tuner adds ability to set custom lockscreen shortcuts and nav buttons

system ui tuner android o features

The System UI Tuner, introduced with Android Marshmallow to provide users with more customization options, has been improved with Android O to offer control over the navigation bar and lockscreen shortcuts.

This means that users can now new navigation buttons (though it’s a multi-step process that currently requires special key codes) and choose left and right apps that can be launched from the lockscreen.

To get customizing, users first need to turn on the UI Tuner by long pressing on the Settings cog in the quick settings shade. Once that’s turned on, users can then head to System in the settings app and navigate to the System UI Tuner section, where you’ll see sections for the lock screen and navigation bar. The lock screen apps are simply changed with a few taps in that section, but the navigation bar is a little trickier. You’ll need to select the icon and then, separately, select the purpose using one of these keycodes.

There are great many to choose from, including a launch button for the camera or even a quick Caps Lock key, if you’re a digital shouter. In any case, it’s a lot of fun — but Google warns that these features are experimental and may break or disappear in future releases.

These are some of the most interesting elements of Android O, but far from all of them. For instance, there are the potential power savings that come with Android O and the fact that Google now directly supports building in screen notification badges — think the little notification alerts on home screen apps that are a hallmark of iOS and several Android skins. 

Do you have your own additions to this list? Add them below in the comments!

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2017

11:58 AM EDT

Latest Android O Google Maps update beta reveals new notification channels

News

Jun 7, 2017

12:32 PM EDT

Google will reportedly update the Pixel to Android O in early August

News

Jun 23, 2017

2:38 PM EDT

Rogers announces upcoming security updates for Google, Samsung, LG and Moto devices

News

Jun 21, 2017

7:04 PM EDT

References in HTC U11 files suggest Snapdragon 835 processor for Google Pixel 2

Comments

  • Lukeiphone

    This is all on iOS anyways

    • thereasoner

      Lmao! you forgot the /s.

    • Brett Arnold Allard

      Lol don’t think so.

    • Sean-Paul

      Gotta love the trolls and iPhone lovers

    • RichieRich

      I look forward to a day when I can read an article about Android and not see a comment about Apple or iOS in the comments section.

    • Smanny

      Oh, you mean like iOS is still catching up to Android. Doesn’t everyone know about already.

    • Shogun

      Actually no, its not. Especially the PIP which is only available on iPad. Furthermore, one thing iOS doesn’t have that Nougat does is split screen view/functionality. In many respects Apple has a lot of catching up to do insofar as iOS for iPhone is concerned.

    • RG

      All on BlackBerry OS too

  • fidorulz

    Love Pip. It’s been on VLC for android forever and use it all the time.

    As for the form autofill it’s a good idea but also means more of your info stored someone else can access later.

    As for the other changes mentioned they are minor upgrades to N but always good to have

  • Khalid .

    Still waiting for LG to give me Nougat.

    • Unorthodox

      Gave you a like, to cheer you up 😉

    • Khalid .

      lol, thanks

    • Smanny

      Which LG model do you have?

  • Fshumayrqan

    Still waiting for note 5 nougat update.

  • fred

    Gone are the days where I waited for new updates.
    Android is now mature and I couldn’t care less about new additions.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Mentioned this yesterday. Used to love Nexus and getting the new OS right away. But Android has matured to the point where it doesn’t really matter anymore.

    • Omar

      Wonder how that will affect future smartphone sales.

    • fred

      It shouldn’t, since smartphones maker should update them.
      But it is true that smartphones are not evolving as fast as before, not only on the software side, but also on the hardware side, so there are less and less reasons to upgrade as long as your phone is working.

    • Omar

      I think a major reason people buy new Android phones apart from the bump in specs is to get future updates. If Android O to Z only offer minimal changes why pay $1000+ dollars to upgrade?

    • Smanny

      That’s only if you want the latest and greatest new hardware as well. If you are not looking for the latest hardware and software, then you have no choice but to pay big bucks. However each year that goes by, many Android OEMs tend to put their latest hardware at the time in the mid range Android smartphones. Then the mid range hardware goes to the inexpensive Android smartphones.

      For example look at the latest Moto G5 plus is a little more than $200. However it has a 5″ full HD display (1920×1080). Can record 4k video with it’s really great camera. Has NFC, can be used for VR now, cat 9 LTE, wifi AC, and it comes out of the box with the latest Android Nougat. A few years ago that was flagship specs. So if you don’t want or need the latest hardware, then don’t buy it. Android today has so many options to choose from. It’s no wonder why out of 1.48 billion smartphones that sold in 2016 alone. That Android took over 1.2 billion. Users just have to decide what they want or need, and what they want to pay. It’s that easy.

    • G.

      not sure if Moto G5 will have NFC in Canada tho… 🙁

    • Omar

      Today’s midrange phones are pretty close to yesterday’s high end flagship phones. Motorola and Google kind of pushed that trend forward with the Moto G and Nexus 5. Then OnePlus came along and showed you can offer a flagship for a reasonable price. Definitely lots of options.

    • TP

      Can’t agree more.
      Used to be ‘Nexus or custom’ user, but now having had non-Nexus phones for 2.5+ years, I see no reason to care about ‘OS update’ anymore.

    • blzd

      Unless you have a Pixel or last year’s Nexus’, not caring about updates is your only option.

    • Unorthodox

      This ^. All new Android updates seem to just tie your shoe laces more to Google.

  • Kasey C

    Yawwwwn

  • Omar

    Thank God they simplified the settings menu. I could never find anything because it was so complex beforehand. I’ll stick with LineageOS for the time being.

  • JD

    Still no dark theme eh

  • yerallnuts

    Finally a ‘mark al messages read’ feature in the official messaging app.

  • Pingback: Developer preview of Android O for the non developers in the world | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Google releases official Android O developer preview video | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Security updates for in-app browser coming with Android O | Daily Update()