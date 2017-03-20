News
Microsoft starts testing custom profile pictures on Xbox Live

Mar 20, 2017

3:57 PM EDT

Xbox One controller playing Xbox live

Microsoft plans to allow Xbox One gamers to upload and set custom gamerpics in the near future, the company’s Major Nelson announced today via a new post on his official blog.

According to Nelson, Xbox Insiders, and regular Xbox One owners once the feature rolls out to them, will be able to take advantage of the feature from their console, Windows 10 PC or mobile device.

“We’re excited to bring this top fan-requested feature to Xbox Live and expect it to be in preview longer than other features to ensure it’s great for everyone when released,” says Nelson. It’s likely Microsoft is budgeting extra time to work on the feature to ensure Xbox Live has the ability to flag inappropriate profile pictures reliably.

Read the full list of new features and improvements coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Live platform on Major Nelson’s blog.

Source: Microsoft

