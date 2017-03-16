2016 was a banner year for cord cutting in Canada, says report

Canadians are cutting the traditional cable cord in record numbers, according to Ottawa-based research firm Boon Dog Professional Services.
Approximately 202,000 Canadian TV subscribers ditched their cable or satellite packages from seven of the industries’ largest television providers in 2016. This is an increase of 30,000 to 40,000 more cord cutters when compared to last year, according to the firm’s data.
Furthermore, IPTV providers have added three times more subscribers in 2015 when compared to 2016.
Major Canadian telecoms are launching their own IPTV offerings in order to compete with smaller providers like VMedia. For example, Shaw recently launched an IPTV service that utilizes U.S. provider Comcast’s X1 platform and Rogers revealed plans to move to a similar platform in 2018. Bell has focused its marketing energy on its Fibe IPTV service for the last few years.
The increase in cord cutting in the Canadian market is also likely due to new players like Amazon entering the space with Prime Video.
