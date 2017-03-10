OPP says distracted driving is the leading cause of road deaths for the fourth consecutive year

We’re a quarter of the way through 2017 and distracted driving is still a major issue and concern in Canada.
According to the latest stats from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), distracted driving is the leading cause of road deaths for the fourth consecutive year.
The OPP revealed that 2016 saw 65 people die due to distracted driving and is now part of the “Big Four” categories of deaths. Last year, OPP noted that there were 55 speed-related deaths, 53 seatbelt-related and 45 alcohol-related deaths.
“Road deaths linked to distracted drivers will not let up unless every road user says ‘enough is enough’ and shows a complete intolerance for what continues to be the most life-threatening driver behaviour on our roads,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “Starting with this campaign, we want to see every Ontarian, especially passengers of all ages, take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel.”
To help educate and combat the issue, the OPP are hitting the roads during March Break (March 13th to the 19) with its “annual province-wide Distracted Driving Campaign.”
Source: CNW
