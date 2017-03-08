News
Instagram Stories now have geostickers, but you’ll have to travel to New York or Jakarta to check them out

Mar 8, 2017

10:19 AM EDT

In its endless quest to put Snapchat creator Snap out of business, Instagram has co-opted yet another feature from the popular chat app: geostickers.

Currently only available in New York and Jakarta, Indonesia, the feature allows users to add visual accessories to their Stories. Where the feature is a bit different on Instagram is that those viewing a story with stickers can tap on them to view other photos and videos taken at that location.

Instagram says it will add additional cities in the near future.

No word yet if Investel, the Vancouver-based firm that’s suing Snapchat for patent infringement over its use of geofilters, plans to also take on Instagram parent company Facebook.

Instagram geostickers are available on both iOS and Android once users update to the latest version of the app, 10.11.

source: Instagram

