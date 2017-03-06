News
Nintendo says dead pixels on the Switch’s tablet are ‘normal’ and not defects

Mar 6, 2017

1:28 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch tablet

Now that the Switch is on store shelves, those who have purchased Nintendo’s new console are beginning to run into hardware related issues with the system.

First there’s the Joy-con connectivity issue, which causes the console’s unique controller to sporadically disconnect from the Switch, and now some users are reporting dead pixels on the tablet portion of the console. It’s important to note that this is a common manufacturing problem with many devices that feature LCD displays, including smartphones and televisions.

According to Nintendo’s official website, however, the Japanese gaming giant doesn’t consider dead pixels a manufacturing defect with the console.

In a troubleshooting section pertaining to “black or bright dots on the Nintendo Switch screen that do not go away” and “dark or light patches on the screen,” Nintendo officially states that a “small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect.”

This also isn’t the first time Nintendo has encountered display related dead pixel issues. Back in 2004 pressure from consumers resulted in Nintendo offering to fix all Nintendo DS units suffering from a significantly more widespread dead pixel issue.

Despite the fact that Nintendo doesn’t consider dead pixels a legitimate defect, most major retailers will exchange the console if you encounter this defect.

Source: Nintendo

Comments

  • Dimitri

    I think Nintendo has lost touch here. How in the world is normal? It’s a defect of the screen. Why should someone pay $400 for a system which as a defect and the company saying it’s normal.

    I won’t buy the switch until most if not all problems are gone and Nintendo can admit it’s a defect with the screen.

    • jplunks

      As the article points out, this is a common issue with TV’s Smartphones with LCD. This is a home console unit that is encourage to take on the go.
      For me, i would never take the unit out of its dock as this is not a 3DS replacement.
      $400 for the tech inside is a good deal. Its just the CDN that is crap

    • Dimitri

      While that is true, however all tv manufacturers and screen manufacturers always do exchanges or repairs for dead pixels and never once claimed what Nintendo is saying. I worked at the Home Solutions in Best Buy for 3 years and seen many with dead pixels and always if they were outside the return policy, we helped them get in contact with the manufacturer and had it repaired. Nintendo is choosing not to repair the units with dead pixels and claiming it’s normal and it’s nothing. So on a white screen having a few dead pixels or colored pixels on any color screen is okay and not to fix it?. Not worth the money then.

    • jplunks

      I agree with that as they should replace it. Myself, dont really see a concern as i wouldn’t use it as a portable but if i did and had to see that cosmetic defect, i would be underwhelmed based on the money I paid for it.
      As i think you or someone on this tread said, we do not know how many people are affect but if its a small number, it should be corrected. As with any new tech, early adopter are beta testers.

    • Shogun

      This isn’t a home console unit in any way whatsoever. It has nowhere near the features and capabilities of its rivals today so not too sure where you get that idea. If anything Nintendo has tried to revive purely mobile gaming with the Switch and I still believe it’ll flop. Within 6 months I think you’ll see a markdown in price and slowing sales that’ll reflect this.

    • jplunks

      Im sorry, what does this not make it a home console? Because it can double as a potable? or because MS and Sony hasnt done it first?

    • Shogun

      It can’t stream movies, music or other apps plus the accessories suck nor it can play discs like Blu-ray or Blu-ray audio etc.
      It’s an overpriced rig with no functionality worth its price tag.

    • jplunks

      Well its a shame that a video game console cant stream movies or play music or have a blu-ray player.
      PS4, launch without the ability to play MP3 from a usb and had limited multi media features at launch. Also have you ever wondered why consoles from atari to N64 (NIntendo, Sega, Atari) are still working to this day?

    • Shogun

      The older consoles work today for some because there is a nostalgia for that but you are talking the 40 and up crowd that grew up on that stuff. Even I play old Nintendo games occasionally using a Retron system but in no way does it replace my PS4 or Xbox as a main entertainment hub. The fact is that while other consoles were limited at first they quickly caught up. How Nintendo can price something at four bills in 2017 and it can’t even stream Netflix is beyond me. Even a PS Vita has more capability in this regard than the Switch. Now you have these issues involving dead pixels and flaky controllers which if they become more prevalent will sink this outfit. Right now their arrogance is showing

    • jplunks

      Maybe i wasnt clear in my response. I meant to say that prior to PS2, Gamecube and Dreamcast. The older console still work due to having less mechanical failures due to the laser, wheels and fans that go on all disc based systems. The Vita, PS4, Xbox did not have these out the box at launch. After updates it was possible. Netflix are the ones that makes the apps for these consoles, not the other way around.
      You over look the fact that Sony didn’t have MP3 support at launch nor did they have blu-ray support either. In time like everything the device gets updated to become more modern.
      If you want to dump all over Nintendo at least use real facts or just mention that its your opinion.

    • Shogun

      Yes I understand what you’re saying and not disputing the essence of your comments but you are also missing the point. The Switch will never be able to play discs unless you’re forced to buy yet another accessory for the unit. Also, Nintendo themselves don’t seem too keen on this unit being anything more than for gameplay and somehow I doubt you’ll ever see many of the features of other consoles on here. Developers have given this a tepid response already and consoles sometimes are the last to receive applications made available to other devices, smartphones, tablets or set top boxes. Nintendo is not high on anyone’s list to develop for anytime soon I suspect.

      It’s also concerning the dearth of content, which may improve granted or that their online store is utter shît for now. It’s just not a buy today at these prices. My opinion only

    • jplunks

      Well those tiny carts the Switch uses can hold more memory then that of a bluray disc and is cheaper to make then bluray. Also Nintendo doesn’t have to pay Sony for bluray disc as they hold patents for them. Plus loading times and extra storage spaces isn’t needed due to that. I play video games for strictly gameplay and not a theatrical experience

    • Shogun

      Lol…Those tiny carts are not an industry standard to play media content so that’s a ridiculous comparison. Also Nintendo doesn’t hold any patents for Blu ray nor are they considered a founding company of the format so not sure where you get this idea.
      And BTW, gaming is a more theatrical experience today for people than you may care to realize. It’s not 1997 or 1987 for that matter so if Nintendo can’t deliver a comparable experience or content their rivals can then it’s finished

    • jplunks

      How much GBs does a tiny SD card hold?
      I didn’t say Nintendo patents to bluray. I said they dont have to pay Sony like others do to use bluray. Nintendo focusing on GAMing is why I choose to play video games on Nintendo. But that’s why there are options like a Nintendo a Sony and Xbox. I’m happy for fall consoles getting there fare share and being different rather then one uping in the same foot race.

    • jplunks

      Unfortunately the world of electronics seems to be moving away from disc base media. The only good point I can take from this with the switch is that there will be no more disc errors or laser error plagued with disc based units. But I hear you

    • meister

      It’s basically a better DS that you can plug on your TV! I’m still amazed that Nintendo made a device that’s meant to be portable and brought on to the bus or train and yet didn’t feel the need to add support for Bluetooth headphones! LOL We’re in 2017, not 1997!

  • AMB_07

    I disagree with Nintendo’s view on this (which is also shared by many other hardware manufacturers). But at the very least when you buy the Switch you’ll notice that dead pixel right away and can return it no questions asked.

    For my part I have had zero problems with the Switch and even tried my best to cover the signal on my left Joy-con and use it from afar to replicate the reported issues and it still worked like a charm.

    • jplunks

      Based on the artical saying this is an issue with other devices, including the 3DS its something you would have to deal with or wait until new batches come out to correct the issue

    • AMB_07

      I don’t know the number of people having this issue is probably extremely low there’s always bound to be a few bad apples in the launch batch but that issue isn’t widespread. I say get one when the opportunity arises and if it happens to be a bad apple simply return it.

  • Andrew

    Dead pixels are indeed a defect and hardly “a characteristic of LCD screens” anymore. Last time I ever had a dead pixel on one of my device’s screens was around early-mid 2000s.

  • grantdude

    This reminds me of “you’re holding the phone wrong.”

    • Brad Fortin

      Big difference:

      The iPhone 4 lost signal if held in a death grip, something most people don’t do while using the device (since it’s uncomfortable/painful), it’s easy to avoid, and Apple even offered free cases to anyone affected.

      The Switch has dead or stuck pixels before it’s even out of the box, so people don’t have a choice, and Nintendo refuses to do anything about it.

    • grantdude

      No difference.
      Each company produced a sub par product, and told consumers to just deal with it.

    • Brad Fortin

      “No difference.”

      Ignorance must be bliss.

    • grantdude

      It sure is, isn’t it?

    • beefmoretti

      Dude, Fortin gets butthurt when you badmouth Apple. Everyone here knows that. Stop toying with him!

    • Brad Fortin

      lol, you’re funny.

    • Brad Fortin

      I wouldn’t know, I haven’t tried it yet, but I tend to avoid it.

    • Dankey

      Is that what poppa said this mornin’ in the bathroom…?

  • Eluder

    Nintendo sure is coming out as having really poor customer support right now. Any other manufacturer will consider dead pixels as an issue. I know when I had an bright/stuck pixel on my HTC 10, they took care of it and replaced the screen under warranty. If someone like HTC with barely any money in the industry can do it, there’s no reason Nintendo can’t.

  • Do Do

    What I consider “normal” is for consumers to not want to give their hard earned money to companies that consider dead pixels or any other obvious display defect normal.

  • Shogun

    Sounds like Nintendo is in damage control mode with this piece of junk. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again they need to get out of making hardware because they’re getting really bad at it whether its deliberate manufacturing shortages or now issues with displays on brand-new devices. Total denial going on in Tokyo.

    • jplunks

      You have zero idea what goes into this market. The issues, XB and PS have has since PS3/360 but this dead pixel is what should make NIntendo stop…….ok

    • Shogun

      Uh…It’s not just this issue but the fact they are no longer dominant players in this market and haven’t been for a long time. And I’ve owned PS and Xbox and have never encountered any serious issues worthy of returning the unit. I think it’s you that has little idea what goes on here. They should stick to software because some it is quite good but would be better player on a PC, PS4 or Xbox. Nintendo is a company stuck in a time warp circa 1985 to 1995.

    • jplunks

      Uh… If you did some research (not attacking) you would know a major chuck of their money comes from Hardware. N64 sold an ok amount but they made a killing on the hardware. Gamecube were considered a dud and still made a good profit on that console.
      Like you pointed out, you owned a Xbox and PS and experience no issues. The same is with the switch. Some people are seeing a dead pixel problem and could be 2% or 20% of owners, we do not know the numbers. But because March is switch month this con will make more waves then people praising the product like any product or service.

      In fact, Sony as a company is almost finish as a company and there are no console after xbox one/Scorpio as they are moving to PC due to the money lost in their xbox division. Nintendo has done more then fine since the NES and will be the last video game company standing

    • Shogun

      Sony almost finished? Lol. They’ve had their difficulties but Nintendo is closer to the grave pal. Sony is a diverse entity not simply reliant on TVs and game consoles.
      As far as Xbox goes yes they may stop with the console but that only means they’ll be upgrading the hardware from within that won’t require new machines every 7 or so years. If they can make money pushing the software more and its compatibility on all Windows platforms then that’s a good thing. What the hełł has Nintendo got to offer?More Zelda and MARIO Bros iterations on more ridiculous hardware? The GameCube and N64 are 15-20 years ago. It’s old news.

    • jplunks

      Again, Sonys TV, Movie and electronics division is losing hundreds of million or tens of millions each quarter. Playstation is its only profitable division. If and when Sony goes down, so does PS.
      Xbox will move out of the console war and focus on Amzon and Steam as it will move to Win10/Xbox live.
      Its your opinion if your think Nintendo is outdated and past its prime and i can respect that, but the other 2 based on statistic are finished this generation of video games. Sony has already hinted a PS5, what does that even mean for PS4 Pro owners?

    • AMB_07

      Regarding the PS brand: If SONY does go down under, the Playstation brand would likely split into it’s own entity separate from SONY. Basically Sony re-branding itself and shifting its focus on only one thing.

    • Shogun

      I suggest you take a closer look at Sonys financial position because you are quoting numbers from 2014. Losses have narrowed in their smartphone division while cameras, gaming and consoles have all seen increased profits. TV has also done quite well compared to movies but one time impairments don’t spell all doom and gloom. Like I said their death is greatly exaggerated

  • hoo dat

    In all the years of owning smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, etc, I don’t think I’ve ever had a dead pixel. Just sayin’.

    • Dimitri

      It can happen at any time and on any display smartphone, tablet, TV or computer displays. Some may never incounter it but many have.

    • ComebackKid777

      I think what he’s trying to say is that dead pixels are not a normal characteristic of an LCD screen and should be considered a defect.

    • Dimitri

      Ah okay. Well even yes that should still be considered as a defect and Nintendo should fix them but i guess they rather have unhappy customers?.

    • You likely have, it’s just something most people don’t really notice. Unless the dead pixel is in the middle of the screen, you need to look really closely.

  • William Doonan

    That’s odd lol

  • Unorthodox

    Thank God, Nintendo don’t make cars. – What exhaust pipe? Not having one is perfectly normal and not a defect.

    • ComebackKid777

      It’s normal if the car is electric :p

    • Unorthodox

      YGM 😉

    • Dankey

      Yarp. Like goin’ to the doc’ an’ him sayin’, “yer heart’s stopped but don’t worry….that’s normal”

  • Lyon Cab

    I knew this would happen, their lcd quality in 3DS were also half-a*s and terrible. Bring back the gameboy advance and micro lol. If Apple/Samsung can have perfect screens why can’t Nintendo? For goodness sake even my laptop, tv, and blackberry have perfect screens! Even my grandparents’ flip phones! Switch is also $399.99 here in Canada, fail.

    • Shogun

      I think it’s an arrogant company really. They keep acting like they’re on the cutting edge but really they aren’t. More like rehashing the he same concepts from 10 years ago

    • AMB_07

      Oh? Could you please demonstrate me how ground-breaking the PS4/Xbox One’s concept are in comparison?

    • Shogun

      As if that’s even the point. A company that doesn’t take seriously defects like this in their products isn’t one I’d be buying from. Maybe you’re different but you’re in for a penny in for a pound since you got suckered into buying this thing. I can therefore understand why you’d want to change the channel and talk about the competition

    • AMB_07

      It appears this was the point of your comment, I’ll take your pivoting as admission that you can’t prove your claim then.

      I didn’t get ”suckered” into buying the Switch, it appealed to me and so I bought it. I see many people here talking about it as if it is a defective piece of junk while I’m sitting here, problem-free, enjoying the heck out of it. To each their own.

      Nintendo’s position appears to be no different then SONY’s (and pretty much most manufacturers), I take it from your comment that you don’t buy SONY products then?

      On the other hand Microsoft generally doesn’t seem to care how many pixels are defective and is replacing products regardless. It is important to note that while Nintendo, SONY and others have those ”minimum number of pixels must be defective in order for us to give a ****” policy, they have very rarely applied them and seem to be content with simply replacing your units.

      Of course this whole thing seems to be a non-issue since, once again, we can return defective units to a store! At least most stores in the West, that is.

    • Shogun

      People here are talking about as being a defective piece of junk because it likely is. Why would stores take the unit back if the company is saying it’s not a problem? Why would a retail outlet here eat a loss unnecessarily? I wonder what your position will be when you start experiencing problems and either dont admit it or come out with apologia to defend your purchase. To each his own I agree

    • AMB_07

      You presume a whole lot about me friend, I’m not some fanboy. If my Switch starts to have some problems not caused by me damn right I’ll be pissed and why would I hide it? What is my Switch my gospel now don’t be ridiculous!

      Your statements make no sense. The store policy is that they allow returns for any reasons within a timeframe. I bought mine from Bestbuy, they don’t give two hoots about what Nintendo has to say about my issue, they’ll just accept the return.

      If random people start calling it junk it doesn’t make it so. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. i’m enjoying my “piece of junk” and that’s enough to justify my purchase. If I didn’t like it I would have returned it already.

    • jplunks

      The Canadian dollar is to blame

  • MoYeung

    Nintendo says, “Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect.”

    How is it any different from other companies’ dead pixel policy?

    • jplunks

      Other companies do not replace due to it being a LCD issue. Stores like Best Buy would take the lost and exchange it if im not mistaken

  • Andrew English

    This is too 1990’s Nintendo. Get with it or fold! 😀

  • seinfeldand24

    Nintendo shouldn’t get a pass on this. Multiple years down the line you may expect to find dead pixels, but after less than a week on the market? Come on Nintendo, step it up!